A new 2 minute video posted by the official Apex Legends reveals more lore on Valkyrie. Respawn are known for their well thought out storylines/lore with the creative season trailers, Stories of the Outlands series on YouTube and the in-game comics. In fact there is so much lore for the characters in Apex Legends, they have released a book, Apex Legends: Pathfinder’s Quest and a new Apex Legends comic book series called Overtime, with so much more to come.