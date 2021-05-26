Biomutant First Rotation Puzzle Solution Bunker 101
The first rotation puzzle in Biomutant tasks you with turning knobs on a projector. Here's the solution. Biomutant puzzles are bountiful. The world of Experiment 101's action RPG is full of brain teasers that can provide you with lore or new items. Others open new areas of exploration. Some require you to make certain rotations, while others require you to put wires in certain places on a circuit board. You will find the first puzzle in Bunker 101. It's a rotation type, and it charges you with solving it in 10 moves or fewer.www.gameskinny.com