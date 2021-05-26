Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Video Games

Biomutant First Rotation Puzzle Solution Bunker 101

By Jonathan Moore
gameskinny.com
 9 days ago

Cover picture for the articleThe first rotation puzzle in Biomutant tasks you with turning knobs on a projector. Here's the solution. Biomutant puzzles are bountiful. The world of Experiment 101's action RPG is full of brain teasers that can provide you with lore or new items. Others open new areas of exploration. Some require you to make certain rotations, while others require you to put wires in certain places on a circuit board. You will find the first puzzle in Bunker 101. It's a rotation type, and it charges you with solving it in 10 moves or fewer.

www.gameskinny.com
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Nob
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Rotate#Game Lore#Rb Rt#Biomutant Puzzles#Console#Biomutant Tasks#Knobs#Wires#Moves#Brain Teasers#Aligning Colors#Turning#Exploration#Orange Yellow Matches
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Technology
News Break
Video Games
News Break
RPG
Related
Video GamesIGN

Biomutant: 9 Things to Do First

Biomutant has many familiar open-world trappings, but is also filled with unique terms, systems, and gameplay mechanics that can be confusing. So we're here to tell you the 9 Things to Do First in Biomutant. Biomutant is an open-world RPG where you choose from a variety of classes and explore the world's action gameplay to your heart's content. We've created this tips guide to help you navigate combat, exploration, and all the crazy terms you'll hear thrown around like bionucleus 6D and biopoints, and even some tips on Biomutant character creation.
Video GamesIGN

Biomutant: The First 21 Minutes of PS5 Gameplay (4K 60FPS)

Here are the first 21 minutes of Biomutant PS5 gameplay (4K 60fps). In Biomutant, you play as a wandering, genetically modified rodent trying to save the world. The manner in which you do that is up to you. The open world exploration, crafting system, hack-and-slash combat, and unique tone all combine to make Biomutant an interesting experience. Featuring various classes and character customization, you can create the genetically modified pest of your dreams and try to save the Tree of Life. This is the PlayStation 4 version of the game running on PlayStation 5.
Video GamesIGN

Biomutant Review

Reviewed by Luke Reilly on Xbox One X. Also available on PlayStation 4 and PC. "With excellent enemy creature design, a rich and diverse world, and piles and piles of choice when it comes to combat and customisation, Biomutant has a lot of the building blocks of a top-drawer action RPG. It's really missing only a few, but they're big ones: its cookie-cutter approach to objectives and puzzles feels two-or-so generations off the pace of other open-world action games, and that leaves the quest to gather all of the things feeling repetitive early on."
Video GamesIGN

Bunker 101

Welcome to the official IGN Wiki Guide and Walkthrough for Biomutant on PS4, Xbox One, and PC. In this section we’ll lead you through the tutorial section and how to escape Bunker 101. After creating your character and dropping into the world you'll be introduced to the game's controls through...
Video Gamesgeekculture.co

Experiment 101’s Biomutant – First 60 Minutes Of 4K 60FPS Gameplay

While videogames have most certainly explored a variety of worlds, perhaps none has been presented as a post-apocalyptic kung-fu fable RPG. Experiment 101, with the help of THQ Nordic, is doing just that with Biomutant, introducing players to a colourful world that is made even better with a third-person combat system that flows.
Video GamesInverse

How to easily solve everyrotation puzzle in Biomutant

Are you stuck on a toilet? There’s a lot to do in Biomutant, including solving one repetitive type of rotation puzzle that occasionally involves ancient toilets. The game is packed with side-quests, loot, and collectibles. Of course, it wouldn’t be an open-world game without some obligatory puzzles like these sprinkled in, would it?
Video GamesCollider

'Puzzle Bobble VR: Vacation Odyssey' Review: A Fun Franchise Addition & Great VR App for First-Timers

The first time I bobbled Bub and Bob's bubbles was way back in the late 1980s. While it was a popular arcade game when it launched in 1986, my family and I enjoyed it on the then-revolutionary home console, the Nintendo Entertainment System. We may have moved on to bigger and less bubbly things with our NES and other consoles over the years, but Taito's Bubble Bobble franchise has been going strong, celebrating its 35th anniversary this year. With that anniversary comes a new title in the company's wildly successful Puzzle Bobble spinoff series, a.k.a. Bust-a-Move, as well as a brand-new platform for yours truly, the Oculus Quest 2.
Video Gamesrockpapershotgun.com

Biomutant DLC: will there be post-launch content in Biomutant?

Biomutant seems like the perfect sort of game for DLC and post-launch content. But developers Experiment 101 have been fairly tight-lipped on the topic so far. Below I'll walk you through everything we know so far on the topic of Biomutant DLC, including the Mercenary pre-order bonus and post-release content situation.
Video Gamesgamewatcher.com

Biomutant Bricktown Flush-Stool - Toilet Puzzle Solution

Biomutant's Bricktown Flush-Stool is one of several Toilet Puzzles you'll have to complete as you work towards clearing your journal of the many side quests the game throws your way. You can actually bump into it relatively early, since its location is quite close to the starting point, and having its solution ready guarantees a short detour before returning to more important things, like practicing your Wung-Fu skills on the local fauna.
Video Gamessirusgaming.com

Biomutant to receive its first major update soon

Experiment 101 has acknowledged the feedback it got for its new game, Biomutant, and it will receive its huge update soon. Major outlets and the community had the general consensus that the game needs polish on its dialogue and a couple of bugs that need fixing. In a series of...
Technologyvg247.com

Biomutant Toilet Puzzle | Where to find all the Flush-Stools

Stuck on the toilet? Let me help you out with this handy Biomutant Toilet Puzzle guide. There are several puzzles to decrypt in Biomutant, including one involving the lavvy. Before it drives you round the U-bend, you’ll need to figure out(house) the knack for completing the Toilet Puzzles. Don’t worry,...
Video Gamesmspoweruser.com

Biomutant has had its first big update

Biomutant’s patch 1.4 improves the early gaming pacing, adds new difficulty settings, and tones down the narrator to be less annoying. The “changes based on community feedback” that Experiment 101 promised are already rolling out with key changes such as adding options to tone down how much of the narrator and proceeding gibberish you hear.
Video GamesPosted by
FanSided

Biomutant first big update to bring much needed changes

Biomutant, the recently released RPG from Experiment 101 and published by THQ Nordic, has received a mixed bag of review scores, but everyone generally seems to agree that the game is fun. Our own Biomutant review stated that the game “has some wiggle room for improvements, but if you are looking for a bright and colorful adventure full of cutesy names, martial arts and weirdly dark undertones, then this game is for you.”
Video Gamesmmobomb.com

Space Strategy MMO Infinite Lagrange Launches Today

Alright sci-fi fans, today’s the day. NetEase’s sci-fi strategy game Infinite Lagrange is now live in the Americas. That’s North, South, and Central. Today players in these regions can begin playing the game on PC or Console. Play in an infinite universe that blends real-time multiplayer strategy with the ability...
Video GamesTouchArcade

Super Slime Rush

In Slime Rush you will have to complete levels as fast as you can while testing your skills. Move and Jump as you try to reach the end of the stage before slime gets you, or you run out of time! Features: - Explore 21 levels with hidden and special areas - Dynamic and Fixed Joystick configuration and touch controls - Customise your own character and unlock up to 29 different new skins by completing challenges! - End-game unlockable levels - Three different types of collectables and challenges - Track your progress in every level and try to 100% complete them all! - Colorful and vivid 3D environments and graphics - You are able to customize Slime as you want with 5 different colors! - Special, more difficult areas with new mechanics and gameplay - Many different types of Power-Ups with unique effects to help you out! - Springs, conveyor belts, swinging hammers and more obstacles in every level - Many options to configure Joystick types, sound and music, game quality and an assist mode.
Video Gamespetapixel.com

Viewfinder to be a Mind-Bending Photography-Themed Puzzle Game

If you’re a fan of mind-bending puzzle games like Portal, you may want to keep your eye on Viewfinder, an in-development game that revolves around a Polaroid camera that shoots reality-altering photos. The game is the brainchild of indie game developer Matt Stark and his game studio, Robot Turtle, which...