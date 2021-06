France has begun restricting travel from the UK in an attempt to prevent the spread of the “Indian” variant of coronavirus.Entry to the country is now permitted only for EU nationals, French residents, or those travelling for essential reasons.Travellers must provide a negative PCR or antigen test result from within the past 48 hours and make a sworn declaration that they are not suffering from symptoms associated with coronavirus and have not been in contact with confirmed cases in the preceding fortnight.They will then have to self-isolate for seven days from arrival. Police can issue fines starting at €1,000 (£870)...