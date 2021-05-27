Keys to Successful Clover Food Plots with Lee & Tiffany Lakosky
If you could only plant one food plot, what would your crop of choice be? Clover is one of the most popular food plots among whitetail hunters. It works for plots of all sizes, is affordable, takes very few tools to maintain, is relatively easy to establish and get growing, is a perennial that can last for several years, is stacked with great nutrition, can withstand heavy grazing, and more. Lee and Tiffany Lakosky are the hosts of "CRUSH with Lee and Tiffany" on Outdoor Channel, Sundays at 8:00 p.m. ET. They're also whitetail specialists with plenty of food plotting experience. Joining The Revolution, Lee and Tiffany talk about their clover stands, like their CRUSH Holy Clover plots, and highlight the growing performance of the seed blend as well as the draw it has for wild game. They also discuss maintenance of clover plots and explain how mowing at the right time can keep your clover fields palatable and protein packed.outdoortrailsnetwork.com