Keys to Successful Clover Food Plots with Lee & Tiffany Lakosky

For fans of Clover Food Lab, the fast-food vegetarian restaurants that first started as a food truck, the company offers meal boxes for delivery or pickup. If you’re home working remotely, the Starter Box can happily change-up your meal prep ritual. Included are components for five dishes that are easily assembled. The fresh ingredients, already chopped and sliced, come in reusable plastic containers and are generously portioned. A stack of house-made fluffy pitas are the base for several dishes, like a breakfast sandwich — a soft-boiled egg, slices of cheddar, and tomato that all go into a pocket. The makings for the restaurants’ beloved overstuffed chickpea fritter sandwich are here too: a container of velvety hummus to slather inside the pita, crunchy, herb-laced falafel balls, vinegary pickled vegetables, cucumber tomato salad, and tahini to drizzle. Charred, tender carrots, crispy faro, cabbage slaw, and sauces create a third sandwich. A comforting chickpea and tomato stew, with well-spiced kofta made with Impossible meat, can be for lunch or dinner. Sweet treats — a brownie, a slice of olive oil cake, and a fruity mousse — are also included, plus small bottles of syrups to create sodas. There are step-by-step directions on how to assemble everything. The Starter Box costs $100. The company also offers boxes with various menus, such as spring seasonal, breakfast foods, and one with Mediterranean dishes ($85 serves two; $140 serves four). Meal boxes can be picked up at CloverHub (1075 Cambridge St., Cambridge). Free delivery is available within 30 miles for an order of $60 and more. For more information and to order go to cloverfoodlab.com.