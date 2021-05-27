The Revolution - 5/27/2021
Memorial Day Blowout - This week on The Revolution with Jim and Trav the boys will kick off Memorial Day weekend with big buck adventures, monster catfish tales, family friendly outdoor recreational tips and how to be the wild game grilling MVP on this three day holiday weekend. Joining Jim and Trav will be Lee and Tiffany Lakosky, hosts of "CRUSH with Lee and Tiffany", plus Scott Leysath from "The Sporting Chef" and "The Fishmonger" and our very own CatDaddy. The Revolution is presented by Outdoor Channel, Sportsman Channel, World Fishing Network and MyOutdoorTV.outdoortrailsnetwork.com