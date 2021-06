Billie Eilish's star rose exponentially with the release of her debut album When We All Fall Asleep, Where Do We Go? Aside from its commercial success, the young singer also made history by sweeping the 2020 Grammys' four main categories (Album of the Year, Song of the Year, Record of the Year and Best New Artist). The collection of songs was raw, honest, dark, and not like anything else. And Eilish "hated every second" of making it.