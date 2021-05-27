Cancel
Malta claims to be first 'herd immunity' EU nation

 13 days ago

Cover picture for the articleHoliday island Malta claims it has reached 'herd immunity' in its vaccination drive. Malta's Health Minister said 70% of the approximately 500,000 population has received a Covid jab. However, that relates to one dose with only 42% fully vaccinated so far. It has been administering the Pfizer, Moderna and AstraZeneca...

