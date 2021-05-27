Summer Wild Game Grilling Tips with Scott Leysath “The Sporting Chef”
Dust off your grills, restock your seasoning drawer and break open the freezer - the summer grilling season is finally here. Joining The Revolution this week with wild game grilling tips is Scott Leysath, host of "The Sporting Chef" on Sportsman Channel, Sundays at 1:00 p.m. ET. Listen in as he talks about some grilling do's and don'ts with wildgame. He'll also preview the upcoming season of "Dead Meat" set to air this fall, talk about what's happening with "The Fishmonger" next season and tease a big announcement for the 2022 season of "The Sporting Chef". Listen in!outdoortrailsnetwork.com