Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Recipes

Summer Wild Game Grilling Tips with Scott Leysath “The Sporting Chef”

By Mrs Bunny
outdoortrailsnetwork.com
 12 days ago

Dust off your grills, restock your seasoning drawer and break open the freezer - the summer grilling season is finally here. Joining The Revolution this week with wild game grilling tips is Scott Leysath, host of "The Sporting Chef" on Sportsman Channel, Sundays at 1:00 p.m. ET. Listen in as he talks about some grilling do's and don'ts with wildgame. He'll also preview the upcoming season of "Dead Meat" set to air this fall, talk about what's happening with "The Fishmonger" next season and tease a big announcement for the 2022 season of "The Sporting Chef". Listen in!

outdoortrailsnetwork.com
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
California State
State
Florida State
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Grilling#Grills#Cream Cheese#Sharks#Food Drink#Executive Chef#Go Game#Sportsman Channel#Myoutdoortv Scott#Go To Dish#Wild Game Grillers#Outdoor Channel#Fall#Jalapeno Poppers#Goose Breasts#This Week#Dead Meat#Talk#Sundays#N Ts
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Lifestyle
Country
Puerto Rico
News Break
Recipes
News Break
Food & Drinks
Related
Food & DrinksPosted by
InsideHook

Chicago Chef Devin Kreller Wants You to Grill the Whole Damn Animal

Grilled flank steak isn’t just problematic due to its outsize environmental impact — it’s boring. Consider this, instead, your summer of grilled kidneys. Lesser-known cuts of meat — not just offal but also tongue, oxtail or whole, bone-in shoulder — can seem unwieldy. They shouldn’t, though, and whole-animal cooking is smart, economical, (more) sustainable and intriguing, all at once. Just ask Chicago chef Devin Kreller. At his six-time Michelin Bib Gourmand-winning restaurant Wood, he’s committed to buying not individual cuts of meat, but whole halves and sides of animals. Each week, he sources hog halves, whole lambs, beef sides, whole chickens, and whole ducks from local farms Catalpa Grove and Slagel Family Farm.
Oakland, CABayInsider

Memorial Day grilling tips and kebab recipe

OAKLAND, Calif. - You may have a "license to grill," but KTVU's Sal Castaneda and cookbook author, Blanche Shaheen, have some pre-grilling tips and a tasty kebab recipe that you might want to check out before you fire up that barbecue!. Kefta Kebabs (Middle Eastern Style Ground Beef Kebabs) 1...
Food & DrinksPosted by
Lite Rock 96.9

Grilling Guide For Summer 2021 – Experts Say Never Ever Grill These Foods

We here a lot of great ideas for the grill and can't wait to try them during this long anticipated Jersey shore summer it's going to be awesome. That is of course unless you make the mistake of falling into any of these 'grilling don'ts" according to Eat This, Not That. And some of these don'ts aren't just for bad tasting or unhealthy reasons. Some of them are actually safety hazards.
RecipesSimply Recipes

10 Grilled Chicken Recipes to Make This Summer

Google “grilled chicken recipes” and you’ll get A LOT of results. We’ve saved you some time by curating 10 terrific grilled chicken dishes you can make all summer long. Each recipe is also packed with pointers on mastering the grill when it comes to America’s most popular protein. One of...
RecipesPosted by
Mix 97-3

Here’s Your Top 10 Barbecue & Grilling Tips For Summer 2021

With Memorial Day in the rearview mirror, here comes a summer (and fall) of grilling. It might be on a camping trip or it might be on the deck in the backyard. Some folks might grill, oh, once a week. Or you might be like my son who maybe doesn't grill about once a week. Either way, one thing is for sure: Food always tastes better when it comes off the grill.
Seattle, WArobbreport.com

Chef Renee Erickson Shows How to Grill Dungeness Crab at Home

Over the last decade, Renee Erickson has emerged as one of Seattle’s preeminent chefs and restaurateurs. Her knack for delicious food in beautifully designed spaces has let her branch out across the city with concepts that draw inspiration from some of her favorite places in the world. There’s her ode to Rome at Willmott’s Ghost, the Parisian wine bar vibes of Bistro Shirlee, the Pacific Northwest cuisine-driven The Whale Wins and more. For her new cookbook Getaway: Food & Drink to Transport You, she channels the best eating and drinking of her favorite places too, dividing the book into sections devoted to those locales. For the recipe she’s sharing from the book, she looks to her own backyard by showing you how to grill up Dungeness crab.
Recipesroblawnews.com

Grilling brings the heat to summer cooking

There’s nothing more quintessential to summer cooking than firing up the grill. When done right, this top technique results in easy dinners that can be on the table in minutes, with minimal cleanup — ideal for busy weeknights. Want to read the rest?. Subscribe to Lawrenceville Daily Record today. This...
Food & Drinksdishingjh.com

Snake River Grill Showcases Homemade Pasta This Summer

This summer, Snake River Grill‘s recently promoted Sous Chef, Addison Fleming, will share his knowledge of handmade pasta with guests by creating speciality pasta dishes using traditional techniques and local flavors from around the valley. I intend to make a lot of different pasta, but I am really looking forward...
RecipesHello Magazine

10 top tips for barbecue cooking from Cornish chef James Strawbridge

After weeks of rain, the British summer has finally arrived with some glorious hot sunshine – and of course, that means one thing… barbecues!. Nothing beats standing around the barbie sipping on a cool drink and chatting to friends. Now Cornish chef and sustainability expert James Strawbridge has shared his...
Food & DrinksDelta County Independent

Tips to grill a juicier burger

Summer weekends wouldn’t be the same without backyard barbecues. And no backyard barbecue is complete without hamburgers. The exact origins of the hamburger are unknown, but historians believe this beloved staple of American barbecues can be traced to mid-nineteenth century Germany. According to History.com, political revolutions in Germany in the 1840s spurred many Germans to emigrate to the United States. Germans brought many of their cultural traditions with them, including their cuisine. One such dish was the chopped steak, which can be traced to Hamburg, a city renowned for its high-quality beef. Though few might now see ground beef as a remedy for digestive issues, that was a common belief in the 1860s, when a New York-based doctor named James Salisbury suggested that cooked beef patties could benefit the digestive system as much as chopped, chipped or ground beef. Buns were not yet in the picture at that time, but they were by 1904, when beef patties on buns were available at the St. Louis World’s Fair. In 1921, the first White Castle restaurant opened in Kansas, and hamburgers have been a staple of American cuisine ever since.
Recipesz933.com

SUMMER SNACK AND TREAT RECIPES WITH CHEF, BEN GULLETT

We love having Ben Gullett on our show. He’s delightful and always has delicious recipes! Today’s segment was no different. He had some yummy summer treats and snacks that are easy to make and look delicious. Watch our full interview and demonstration with Ben!. Barney Butter’s Buckeye Candies. Ingredients:. 1...
RecipesEpicurious

Grilled Greens Are the Secret to a Better Summer Salad

All products featured on Epicurious are independently selected by our editors. However, when you buy something through our retail links, we may earn an affiliate commission. If I’m going to go through the trouble of lighting the Smokey Joe charcoal grill that I keep on my roof—a 20 minute-long process that involves a chimney, using my body as a human windshield, and many prayers—I’m going to grill everything in sight. Much like the Thanksgiving when my aunt set up a deep fryer for the turkey and the cousins spent the rest of the day plopping in battered Oreos and carrot sticks, I like to take advantage of this special cooking method by applying it to everything in my refrigerator. I’m grilling protein, certainly, but also bread, vegetables, fruit, and even cake if I have some. No course is left un-charred when the grill is lit at Chez Kendra—including, despite quizzical looks from my friends and loved ones, the salad.
Recipeswmar2news

Summer Eats and Treats with Chef Julie Hartigan

As the weather gets warm and we can celebrate more with friends and family, you want to be able to relax instead of being stuck inside cooking. Chef Julie Hartigan is here with some great tips!. Cheese goes with everything! Look for the Proudly Wisconsin Cheese label and incorporate into...
Food & DrinksChicago Sun-Times

Summertime grilling: 10 tips for making the perfect burgers

The iconic hamburger might appear simple to make, but a lot of times we get it wrong. Americans consume some 50 billion hamburgers a year. What’s so hard about shaping some ground meat into a patty and cooking it?. Plenty. We use the wrong grind of beef. We handle the...
Recipeswmar2news

Voltaggio Brothers - Grilling Tips

As we start to gather with family and friends, it might be time to update your grill. Maryland natives and Top Chef contestants Brian and Michael Voltaggio love propane for all their grilling needs. Propane allows you to precisely control cooking temp for a perfect meal every time. Grill some...
Los Angeles, CAladowntownnews.com

Veggie Grill selling BBQ grill kits this summer

Summer is nearly here, and with statewide health restrictions due to lift entirely soon, it’s time to stock up on charcoal (or propane), clean that rusty grate and invite some friends over. This summer should be everything last summer wasn’t: fun. Veggie Grill is probably not the first place one...
Food & DrinksNews 12

Chef's Quick Tip: Football brownies

This week, Rachel Lampen, Co-Owner of Rock Paper Scissors Custom Events shows Tina Redwine how to make football-themed brownies for Father's Day. Boxed brownie mix, from scratch or shop bought. Oval cutter. White frosting. Sandwich baggie – snip the corner to pipe the fine lines.