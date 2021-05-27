CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Hockey

US beats Latvia 4-2 in world hockey championship

riverbender.com
 2021-05-27

Cover picture for the articleRIGA, Latvia (AP) — Trevor Moore and 18-year-old Matty Beniers scored in a 1:47 span midway through the second period to help the United States beat Latvia 4-2 on Thursday in the world hockey championship. Brian Boyle and Matt Tennyson scored in the first period and Cal Petersen made 17...

www.riverbender.com

Comments / 0

Related
BBC

Northern Ireland 4-0 Latvia - as it happened

OK, so the first half might have been a bit edgy, but a 4-0 win was just what Northern Ireland would have wanted on their much-heralded return to Windsor Park. The crowd may not have been as big as manager Kenny Shiels had hoped for, but it was enthusiastic nonetheless and gave the women's side the ovation they deserved at the final whistle.
SPORTS
cyclingweekly.com

Alena Ivanchenko narrowly beats Zoe Backstedt in junior World Championship time trial

Alena Ivanchenko of Russia claimed the junior World Championship time trial title, narrowly beating Britain’s Zoe Backstedt to the rainbow jersey. The junior women’s race, which took place over 19.3km from Knokke-Heist to Bruges, came down to a tense battle between those two riders, with Backstedt dominating her rivals early in the day.
SPORTS
BBC

World Cup qualifying: Northern Ireland beat Latvia on Windsor Park return

Northern Ireland beat Latvia 4-0 in World Cup qualifying in their first match at the National Stadium at Windsor Park in nine years. Sarah McFadden headed against the woodwork but Latvia held the hosts at the break. However Louise McDaniel scored early in the second half and Kirsty McGuinness, captain...
SPORTS
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Brian Boyle
Person
Matt Tennyson
Person
Arttu Ruotsalainen
Person
Cal Petersen
teamusa.org

Experienced, talented U.S. team to compete at Senior World Wrestling Championships in Oslo, Norway, Oct. 2-10

2020 Olympians G'Angelo Hancock, David Taylor and Tamyra Mensah Stock will compete at the 2021 Senior Worlds in Oslo, Norway. Photos by Tony Rotundo, Wrestlers Are Warriors. Shortly after one of the greatest Olympic performances in the history of USA Wrestling, the United States is sending an experienced and talented team to the Senior World Championships in Oslo, Norway, October 2-10. Eight of the nine U.S. wrestlers who won Olympic medals at the Olympic Games Tokyo 2020 decided to also compete at the World Championships, giving Team USA an amazing foundation for success in Oslo. In addition, the other 22 team berths were determined during a competitive Senior World Team Trials in Lincoln, Neb., September 11-12.
COMBAT SPORTS
CBS Boston

Tajon Buchanan Called In To Canada Men’s National Team For World Cup Qualifiers

BOSTON (CBS) — The Revolution have a break the next few weeks, but midfielder Tajon Buchanan will be hitting the pitch in international play. On Friday, Buchanan was called in to the Canada Men’s National Team for three upcoming World Cup Qualifying matches. Buchanan will join Canada for its upcoming fixtures against Mexico at Estadio Azteca on Oct. 7, in Jamaica on Oct. 10, and a home meeting with Panama on Oct. 13. The 22-year-old has earned all 12 of his senior caps in 2021, with this latest call-up his fourth of this year. The Brampton, Ontario native previously featured in four World...
SOCCER
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Latvia#Hockey Team#Hockey Player#Ap#Americans#Group B#Group A

Comments / 0

Community Policy