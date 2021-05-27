US beats Latvia 4-2 in world hockey championship

2020 Olympians G'Angelo Hancock, David Taylor and Tamyra Mensah Stock will compete at the 2021 Senior Worlds in Oslo, Norway. Photos by Tony Rotundo, Wrestlers Are Warriors. Shortly after one of the greatest Olympic performances in the history of USA Wrestling, the United States is sending an experienced and talented team to the Senior World Championships in Oslo, Norway, October 2-10. Eight of the nine U.S. wrestlers who won Olympic medals at the Olympic Games Tokyo 2020 decided to also compete at the World Championships, giving Team USA an amazing foundation for success in Oslo. In addition, the other 22 team berths were determined during a competitive Senior World Team Trials in Lincoln, Neb., September 11-12.

COMBAT SPORTS ・ 6 DAYS AGO