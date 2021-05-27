Cancel
Real Estate

Should Redfin be in Your Portfolio?

 8 days ago

Cover picture for the articleThe housing market has been red hot for some time now due to unprecedented demand amid record low mortgage rates. This, along with the remote working culture, has amplified demand for digital real estate brokerage services. As a result, the shares of real-estate technology firm Redfin Corporation (NASDAQ:RDFN) have returned more than 90% over the past year. So, read ahead to learn whether RDFN is a good addition to one’s portfolio now or if it is susceptible to a retreat.Real estate has been one of the best performing industries amid the COVID-19 pandemic thanks to a surge in home buying. The Fed’s easy monetary policy and asset repurchases have pushed interest rates to historic lows, making real estate investments lucrative. Consequently, a shortage of inventory and endless bidding wars have driven property prices to unprecedented highs. The remote work culture has also motivated people to migrate to low-cost towns from expensive cities.

