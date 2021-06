Last season, SNL went out on a high note, capping off an excruciatingly grueling year. However, it could — or could not! — signal the end of anything else: Pete Davidson, who has been one of the show’s most talked-about stars for a long time, has hinted that he may be leaving. In late May, the actor stated that he will not be returning for a ninth season. And now, almost a month later, he’s still undecided about whether he’ll stay or depart.