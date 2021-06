Florida Man Elijah Shelton has been arrested after he allegedly used a taxi service to get to and from a bank robbery on Navarre Parkway, Santa Rosa County. WKRG reports that Shelton, 24, ordered a taxi from Johnny on the Spot Taxi Service to take him to the Synovus Bank last week, which he then proceeded to rob for $8,300. “Elijah Shelton, who after this will be referred to as ‘the genius,’ decides he wants to rob a bank in Santa Rosa County,” said Santa Rosa County Sheriff Bob Johnson. “Normally, you grab a fast car so you can get away and everything. He calls a cab to his house.”