NBA

EuroLeague Primer: Final Four - Friday

By Maciej Bogdanski
Rotowire
 13 days ago

Cover picture for the articleThis article is part of our EuroLeague Primer series. CSKA'S Iffe Lundberg will be available for Friday's game. Status Check: Iffe Lundberg (CSK), Nikola Milutinov (CSK) Best Bets for Success: Efes' Vasilije Micic, who was just named season MVP, will be his club's most-dangerous weapon as usual. Micic's DraftKings price puzzlingly dropped to $9,400 – the lowest it has been in months – after he recorded only 9.8 DFS points in Game 3 of Efes' playoff matchup with Real Madrid, but don't let that distract you from the fact he put up at least 30.5 points on DraftKings in three of his last four games. The MVP is averaging 17.2 points, 2.4 rebounds, 4.0 assists, 1.2 steals and 3.4 threes in the postseason. Shane Larkin is the most expensive player on Friday's slate at $10,500. The fact that Larkin more often starts on the bench than not makes his 20 double digit points finishes in last 21 outings even more impressive. Larkin has averaged 14.6 points, 2.4 rebounds, 4.8 assists and 2.4 triples since the end of regular season. Expect both Efes guards to be on top of their games Friday as the club tries to advance to Sunday's championship game. Will Clyburn scored a career-high 34 points in his last outing, clinching a first-round sweep for CSKA and a spot in the Final Four. He started just two game this season but still led his team in scoring at 14.1 ppg. Daniel Hackett had two very productive outings in the quarterfinal round, delivering over 30 DFS points in Games 1 and 2. Hackett was quiet in Game 3, but CSKA could lean on him even more than they usually do if Lundberg is unable to go.

Related
Basketballeuroleague.net

Final Four on Social Media

Between the end of the playoffs and their arrival in Cologne for the 2021 Turkish Airlines EuroLeague Final Four, the players still in the hunt to take the crown have been busy. They have also been busy on social media. Here in chronological order are a sampling of the significant moments that the players from the Final Four teams experienced from the time they qualified until their first steps in Cologne!
NBAeuroleague.net

Final Four stars on fans: 'We feel for them'

Even as they prepared to play one of the biggest games of their lives, the stars of the 2021 Turkish Airlines EuroLeague Final Four could not help but express regret for those who will be missing from at Lanxess Arena in Cologne, Germany, when the semifinals are played Friday night: the fans.
Soccereuroleague.net

Final Four standouts: 'The pressure is definitely different'

The 2021 Turkish Airlines EuroLeague Final Four features many players who know how to play – and do very well – in these types of games Even though AX Armani Exchange Milan has not been in the Final Four since 1992, three of its players combine for 21 appearances at the event. Likewise, FC Barcelona last played the Final Four in 2014, but its head coach Sarunas Jasikevicius knows all about this scenario. And, of course, CSKA Moscow and Anadolu Efes Istanbul played each other in the 2019 Turkish Airlines EuroLeague Championship Game.
Basketballeuroleague.net

Final Four rookies recognize what it means to get here

It is the greatest mountain to climb in European basketball and here in Cologne, there are 13 players – plus three head coaches – who have already tasted the glory of winning the Turkish Airlines EuroLeague. Naturally, that leaves many more participants who are looking for that fateful first EuroLeague crown. Among them are several Final Four rookies.
Soccereuroleague.net

Final Four return title-chasers: 'Motivation is huge'

The 2021 Turkish Airlines EuroLeague Final Four features several past champions who could rewrite history with another title, such as AX Armani Exchange Milan's Kyle Hines and Sergio Rodriguez, as well as Cory Higgins of FC Barcelona and Will Clyburn of CSKA Moscow. But more so than any Final Four in recent years, Cologne features several players who return to the end-of-season event after having been oh-so-close to winning the EuroLeague crown in the past.
UEFAfcbarcelona.com

EuroLeague Semi-Final: FC Barcelona v AX Armani Exchange Milan

The hour of truth. On Friday at 9.00pm CEST, FC Barcelona will begin their first participation in the EuroLeague Final Four for seven years. The Lanxess Arena in Cologne, Germany is the venue and the opposition is AX Armani Exchange Milan. The prize is a place in Sunday’s final against...
Basketballkelo.com

Basketball-Anadolu Efes edge CSKA to reach Euroleague final

COLOGNE, Germany (Reuters) – Anadolu Efes Istanbul advanced to the Euroleague championship game with an 89-86 win over CSKA Moscow on Friday after fending off a late rally from the holders to avenge defeat by the Russian giants in the 2019 final. With last year’s Final Four of Europe’s premier...
Basketballtonyspicks.com

Euroleague Final Anadolu Efes vs Barcelona 5/30/2021 Picks Predictions Previews

Euroleague Final Anadolu Efes vs Barcelona 5/30/2021 Picks Predictions Previews. The Spanish FC Barcelona Lassa are facing the Turkish Champions of Anadolu Efes at the Lanxess Arena in Cologne on Sunday, May 30, 2021, at 14:30 ET Final Game of Euroleague Basketball. Barcelona eliminated the Italian Olimpia Milano in the semifinals, while Anadolu Efes eliminated the Russian CSKA Moscow. Both teams faced resistance on their way to the Final, as Barca won by just two points and Anadolu Efes by three, in two extremely close semifinals.
Soccereuroleague.net

EuroLeague on social media: Championship edition

HIGH CLASS: After battling in the championship game on Sunday, FC Barcelona and Anadolu Efes Istanbul were all class in winning and losing. THAT WINNING MOMENT: A view from Efes bench of the moment they became EuroLeague champs. POST-GAME FUN: MVP Vasilije Micic and his countryman actor Darko Peric sang...
Basketballeuroleague.net

Micic is chosen Final Four MVP

Vasilije Micic completed a historic season on Sunday by lifting Anadolu Efes Istanbul to the Turkish Airlines EuroLeague championship for the first time in club history. A few minutes later, Micic had another trophy for his case after being chosen Final Four MVP. The 27-year-old guard also received a 1 million travel miles award from Turkish Airlines' passenger loyalty program Miles&Smiles.
UEFAmorns.ca

Champions League considering Final Four in one city

Last summer, with the coronavirus raging through Europe, leaders at European soccer’s governing body huddled to find a way to salvage the Champions League, one of the game’s most popular competitions and among its biggest sources of revenue for its elite clubs. With borders closed to all but essential travel,...
Soccer101greatgoals.com

CSKA Moscow vs Anadolu Efes live streaming: Watch EuroLeague semi-final online

CSKA Moscow vs Anadolu Efes live streaming: Key information to watching online. The key information about live streaming CSKA Moscow vs Anadolu Efes is that it’s available to watch on Bet365. CSKA Moscow vs Anadolu Efes live stream on Bet365 (International) You can watch CSKA Moscow vs Anadolu Efes online...
Sportseuroleague.net

Records set, milestones achieved at 2021 Final Four

With a collective of experienced players at this season's Turkish Airlines EuroLeague Final Four, history was bound to be made. Some of that came in the form of records being set, while others were people joining exclusive clubs and then there were milestones met. Anadolu Efes Istanbul guard Shane Larkin...
Basketballadidasngt.com

Four former champs highlight ANGT Finals field

There is no shortage of storylines for the Euroleague Basketball Adidas Next Generation Tournament Finals as the continent’s premier U18 club competition takes center stage this week in the Spanish city of Valencia. The 18th edition of the ANGT Finals was originally scheduled to run alongside the 2021 Turkish Airlines...
Basketballtonyspicks.com

Italian Lega A Finals Virtus Bologna vs Olimpia Milano Game 2 6/7/2021 Picks Predictions Previews

Italian Lega A Finals Virtus Bologna vs Olimpia Milano Game 2 6/7/2021 Picks Predictions Previews. Olimpia Milano are hosting once again Virtus Bologna at the Mediolanum Forum in Milan on Monday, June 7, 2021, at 14:45 ET in Game 2 of the Italian Lega A Finals. Virtus Bologna shocked Olimpia Milano with a road victory in the opening game of the Finals. They ended their perfect run in the postseason so far, while they remain undefeated. They now have the 1-0 lead in the series and have stolen the home court advantage. Olimpia Milano have a chance to tie the series today at home and avoid a disastrous second win by their opponents.
Sportstonyspicks.com

Spanish ACB Tenerife vs Barcelona Game 1 6/7/2021 Picks Predictions Previews

Spanish ACB Tenerife vs Barcelona Game 1 6/7/2021 Picks Predictions Previews. FC Barcelona Lassa are hosting Iberostar Tenerife at the Palau Blaugrana Arena in Barcelona on Monday, June 7, 2021, at 15:15 ET in Game 1 of ths Spanish ACB semifinal. Barcelona eliminated Joventut Badalona in the quarterfinals with 2-1 wins and are 9-1 in their previous ten overall matches and 12-1 in their previous 13 at home. Tenerife eliminated San Pablo Burgos in the opening round with 2-0 wins and are 4-3 in their previous seven overall matches but 2-3 in their previous five on the road.
Sportstonyspicks.com

Turkish BSL Finals Anadolu Efes vs Fenerbahce Game 3 6/7/2021 Picks Predictions Previews

Turkish BSL Finals Anadolu Efes vs Fenerbahce Game 3 6/7/2021 Picks Predictions Previews. Fenerbahce are hosting the defending champions Anadolu Efes at the Ulker Sports Arena in Istanbul on Monday, June 7, 2021, at 12:30 ET in Game 3 of the Turkish BSL Finals. Anadolu Efes won first two games at home with great ease. After destroying their opponents by 40 points in the opening game, they did not hold back and won by 22 in Game 2. They now have a commanding 2-0 lead in the series and Fenerbahce are looking to bounce back today at home and cut Anadolu Efes’ lead before it’s too late.
