EuroLeague Primer: Final Four - Friday

This article is part of our EuroLeague Primer series. CSKA'S Iffe Lundberg will be available for Friday's game. Status Check: Iffe Lundberg (CSK), Nikola Milutinov (CSK) Best Bets for Success: Efes' Vasilije Micic, who was just named season MVP, will be his club's most-dangerous weapon as usual. Micic's DraftKings price puzzlingly dropped to $9,400 – the lowest it has been in months – after he recorded only 9.8 DFS points in Game 3 of Efes' playoff matchup with Real Madrid, but don't let that distract you from the fact he put up at least 30.5 points on DraftKings in three of his last four games. The MVP is averaging 17.2 points, 2.4 rebounds, 4.0 assists, 1.2 steals and 3.4 threes in the postseason. Shane Larkin is the most expensive player on Friday's slate at $10,500. The fact that Larkin more often starts on the bench than not makes his 20 double digit points finishes in last 21 outings even more impressive. Larkin has averaged 14.6 points, 2.4 rebounds, 4.8 assists and 2.4 triples since the end of regular season. Expect both Efes guards to be on top of their games Friday as the club tries to advance to Sunday's championship game. Will Clyburn scored a career-high 34 points in his last outing, clinching a first-round sweep for CSKA and a spot in the Final Four. He started just two game this season but still led his team in scoring at 14.1 ppg. Daniel Hackett had two very productive outings in the quarterfinal round, delivering over 30 DFS points in Games 1 and 2. Hackett was quiet in Game 3, but CSKA could lean on him even more than they usually do if Lundberg is unable to go.