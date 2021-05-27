New study reveals link between narcissism, aggression, and violence

Narcissism and the way it physically manifests itself are always being studied by medical professionals and psychologists. Although narcissism is typically described as a negative personality characteristic, one of inflated ego and self-admiration, it is also a very medical condition. Narcissistic personality disorder, or NPD, is a psychological term used to describe individuals with an inflated sense of their own importance, an inherent need for attention, and usually manifests itself as a lack of empathy for others.