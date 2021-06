St. Francis High School congratulates senior Aidan Lee ‘21 for winning the Mission League Individual Championship yesterday at Brookside Golf Course. After Rounds of 71, 69, and 72, he entered the week with a 4-shot lead. On Tuesday at Lakeside he shot an even par 70, but ended up 1-shot back after Ivan Barahona of Crespi shot a 64. Back at Brookside for the final round, Aidan rode a strong start and held on for a 75 and a two-shot victory overall. The league MVP now moves on to individual CIF where he’ll compete in the Northern Individual at Los Robles Greens on June 2nd.