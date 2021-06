This week’s house is a Colonial with a storied history and latter day saviors. The 4,000 square-foot Colonial was built in 1790 for John Tayler, a deputy mayor, local legislator and briefly, New York State governor in 1817. Years later, Eleanor Roosevelt was a frequent guest. In the late 20th century, the house sat empty until new owners did a complete renovation in 2017. The work was subtle, mostly leaving intact the early American simplicity of the home. It has five bedrooms and six bathrooms. Highlights include the library, wood finishing work and touches added when the house was the Vanguard Showhouse in 2019. The lot is just less than 2 and a half acres. Guilderland schools. Taxes: $13,500 List price: $669,950. Contact listing agent Brian McQueen of Foundation First Realty Group at 518-892-3926. Photos here.