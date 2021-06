The Miami Marlins head to the Steel City for a 4-game series against the Pittsburgh Pirates this weekend. They’ll make a quick stop in Boston on Monday to make up the one game that was rained out last weekend, then finally head back home. Starling Marté returns to Pittsburgh, the place where he started his career and played for eight seasons. The Pirates are also expected to active their top prospect and the #9 prospect in MLB prior to Thursday’s game. Third baseman Ke’Bryan Hayes has been on the injured list with a wrist injury he sustained in the second game of the season. The Marlins are likely to do the same with pitcher Elieser Hernández, who has been out with left biceps inflammation. Lastly, the Pirates have only named a starting pitcher for Thursday’s game. As always, I’ll update the article when those names are announced.