Manager Joe Girardi and second baseman Jean Segura got into a verbal confrontation in the Phillies’ dugout early in Sunday’s loss to the Blue Jays. Segura committed an error with one out in the first inning after the Jays opened with back-to-back homers and a single off of Chase Anderson. On the play, Segura tried to get too cute and missed the ball. His momentum was going toward first base and it appeared that he was hastily trying to begin a 4-3-6 double play with Guerrero barely off the bag at first.