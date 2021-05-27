Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
MLB

Phillies look to even up series with Marlins

By Field Level Media
northwestgeorgianews.com
 30 days ago

Right-hander Spencer Howard will start on Thursday afternoon as the Philadelphia Phillies visit the Miami Marlins in the finale of this four-game series. The Marlins, who posted their second win in the series after Wednesday night's 4-2 victory, will counter with right-hander Pablo Lopez (1-3, 2.73 ERA). Howard (0-1, 7.36)...

www.northwestgeorgianews.com
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Starling Marte
Person
Didi Gregorius
Person
Jean Segura
Person
Bryce Harper
Person
Homer
Person
Garrett Cooper
Person
Spencer Howard
Person
Joe Girardi
IN THIS ARTICLE
#The Miami Marlins#Era#Boston Red Sox#The New York Mets#National League
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
MLB Teams
Philadelphia Phillies
MLB Teams
Miami Marlins
News Break
Baseball
News Break
Sports
News Break
MLB
Related
MLBchatsports.com

Braves vs. Marlins Series Preview

The Miami Marlins host the Atlanta Braves for a weekend series that begins tonight. After a rough road trip, the Fish bounced back to take two of three games in their most recent series against the Colorado Rockies. This series preview will give you all the details:. Schedule, Watch, Listen.
MLBFOX43.com

Peacock will stream Phillies-Giants series next weekend

SAN FRANCISCO — The upcoming weekend series between the Philadelphia Phillies and San Francisco Giants will be streamed nationally on the Peacock service. Coverage of the three-game series from San Francisco begins Friday at 9 p.m. Eastern, and on Saturday and Sunday at 3:30 p.m. Eastern with pregame shows. The...
MLBAtlantic City Press

Phillies prepare for 2-game series vs. Yankees

Taking two of three from the Nationals was a good way to start June. Walking off twice against the Braves was even better. But holding your own this weekend against the New York Yankees? That might be enough for people to start believing in the Philadelphia Phillies as the summer nears.
MLBnorthwestgeorgianews.com

Phillies ride momentum into series opener vs. Yankees

The Philadelphia Phillies bid for their third consecutive victory on Saturday when they host the New York Yankees in the opener of an abbreviated two-game series. The Phillies have won two series in a row for the first time since they opened the season with five wins in six outings against the Atlanta Braves and New York Mets.
MLBdailydodgers.com

Finding their power stroke, Dodgers look to jolt Phillies

The best home-run hitting team from a season ago is catching up on its power game. The Los Angeles Dodgers will host the Philadelphia Phillies Tuesday in the second game of a three-game series, one day after hitting two home runs in a 3-1 victory in which they finished with just three hits. Will Smith hit a two-run home run in the fourth inning to allow the Dodgers to overcome a one-run deficit, and Chris Taylor added a solo shot an inning later.
MLBviewsfrom314ft.com

Philadelphia Phillies Series Preview: June 12 to 13

After an unusual Friday off, the Yankees return to action for a brief two-game set against the Phillies down the I-95 corridor. We get to see some old friends in manager Joe Girardi and shortstop Didi Gregorius over the next two days, which always brings back some fond memories. Let’s catch up with the team from the City of Brotherly Love.
MLBbettingpros.com

Braves look to end four-game losing streak in series finale against the Marlins

The Atlanta Braves enter today's series finale with the Miami Marlins having lost four consecutive games, including the first two games of this series by a combined 8-5. The Marlins are -136 moneyline favorites, per BettingPros consensus odds. Atlanta may have lost four straight, but a number of those losses could have gone the other way. Three of their last four losses have come by one run, so bettors may be enticed by Atlanta's +1.5 runline odds at -180 odds. Atlanta is 8-11 in one run games, and 30.6% of their games have been decided by one run. Miami has had just one home sweep this season, when they beat the Diamondbacks in three consecutive games from 5/4-5/6. Today's pitching matchup is Atlanta's Drew Smyly (2-3, 5.82 ERA) against Miami's Pablo Lopez (2-3, 2.76 ERA).
MLBbettingpros.com

Trend points to the under in the Yankees-Phillies series opener

The under is 4-0-1 in the last five meetings in Philadelphia between the Phillies and New York Yankees. The over/under for tonight's series opener between these two teams is 9.5 runs, per BettingPros consensus odds. New York's Jameson Taillon (1-4, 5.09 ERA) faces Philadelphia's Vince Velasquez (2-1, 4.33 ERA). While the lineups have not yet been announced, one thing for certain is that New York's Giancarlo Stanton will not be in the starting lineup, as manager Aaron Boone declared he does not want him playing the outfield in a National League park. Something has to give in this series opener, as the Yankees are 1-4 while the Phillies are 0-6 in their last six series openers. Philadelphia is also trying to improve upon a 1-6 record in their last seven games against teams over .500.
MLBbettingpros.com

Phillies look for third straight series win against the Yankees

After last night's thrilling 8-7 in extra innings, the Philadelphia Phillies are in position to win their third straight series if they can beat the New York Yankees this afternoon. Betting Impact:. The Phillies are -127 moneyline favorites, per BettingPros consensus odds. As +110 underdogs, the Yankees are underdogs for...
MLBCBS Sports

Marlins' Yimi Garcia: Gives up walkoff homer

Garcia (3-5) was tagged with the loss Tuesday against the Cardinals after giving up a walkoff home run in the ninth inning. He didn't record a single out. Garcia entered the game in the bottom of the ninth with a clear goal, which was to keep the tie and force extra innings, but he failed miserably and gave up a walkoff homer to the first batter he faced -- Paul Goldschmidt. Garcia ended a streak of four scoreless outings in this one, but his role as the Marlins closer shouldn't be at risk going forward.
MLBYES Network

Yankees look to finish strong against Phillies

Walk-off wins are becoming quite common for the Philadelphia Phillies. The Phillies defeated the New York Yankees 8-7 in 10 innings Saturday after Jean Segura hit a walk-off infield single. Luke Williams won Wednesday's game against the Atlanta Braves with a two-run home run and Segura followed with a two-run single Thursday.
MLBphillysportsnetwork.com

Phillies Host Yankees in a Series of Two Fledgling Teams

After another odd Friday off, the Phillies will return to action today as they host the New York Yankees for a two-game weekend series. The Phillies, fresh off two consecutive walkoffs against the Braves, are 30-31 on the season and currently stand in second place in the National League East. Meanwhile the Bronx Bombers are 33-30 on the season, currently sitting in third place in the American League East.
MLBNBC Sports

Phillies call up a lefty ahead of Dodgers series

The Phillies made a roster move ahead of Monday’s series opener at Dodger Stadium, calling up left-handed pitcher Bailey Falter from Triple A and optioning right-hander Enyel De Los Santos to Lehigh Valley. This is Falter’s second call-up. He appeared in a game at Coors Field in late April and...
MLBbettingpros.com

Cardinals look to finish three-game sweep of the Marlins

After winning two straight low-scoring games to start their three-game home series against the Miami Marlins, the St. Louis Cardinals go for the home sweep today. Oddsmakers do not like St. Louis's chances at a sweep, as the Marlins are -115 moneyline road favorites, per BettingPros consensus odds. Miami is a road favorite for just the seventh time this year, and they are 2-4 in that spot so far. Conversely, the Cardinals are 5-5 as home underdogs. St. Louis is a home 'dog today because of the inconsistency of starting pitcher Johan Oviedo (0-2, 5.72 ERA). Oviedo has failed to complete five innings in five of his six starts, and has pitched to a 6.85 ERA as a starter. Miami counters with Sandy Alcantara (4-5, 3.39 ERA), who has a 2.38 ERA in his last five starts. The Cardinals are 5-0 head-to-head against the Marlins, and Miami is 1-10 in their last 11 road games overall.
MLBeopsports.com

Things Not Looking Good as Phillies Fall

Things not looking good as Phillies fall, 5-3. Julio Urias did the Phillies in with his arm and his bat as the surging Los Angeles Dodgers got the best of the Philadelphia Phillies in what was promoted as a second Opening Night. With California being opened, it is believed this was the biggest crowd to witness a game since we had a health issue a little over a year ago.
MLBBleed Cubbie Blue

How does the Marlins’ 40-man roster stack up for the series with the Cubs?

Last week, I looked at the Cardinals pitching staff as their Wrigley series approached. I didn’t with the Mets series in Citi Field, but I’ve decided to do a moderately deep dive on the Marlins before the Cubs host them at Wrigley Field this weekend. The good news is, the Marlins are struggling. The bad news is, any series against the Marlins tends to flow counter to logic. They finished a three-game set with St. Louis on Wednesday. As such, the Cubs face a rested team. How about their injury status?
MLBbostonnews.net

Adam Duvall looks to power Marlins to sweep of Cubs

The Miami Marlins will go for a three-game sweep on the road when they visit the Chicago Cubs on Sunday afternoon. Miami is coming off a pair of blowout wins over Chicago after posting a 10-2 victory Friday and an 11-1 victory the following day. The Marlins have out-hit the Cubs 20-7 in the series.