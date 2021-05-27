French Open Men's Singles Pre-Draw Tips: Nadal odds-on for 14th Roland Garros title
In advance of tomorrow's French Open draw, our tennis columnist, Dan Weston, returns to give his thoughts on the contenders for the men's singles title... "Last year here, in what were slower than usual conditions which arguably played even further into his hands, the King of Clay won 21 straight sets to win the title without dropping a set, although he only faced one top ten opponent - Novak Djokovic in the final."betting.betfair.com