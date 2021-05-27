French Open Men's Singles Pre-Draw Tips: Nadal odds-on for 14th Roland Garros title

(Reuters) - Rafa Nadal has raised doubts about his participation in this year's Tokyo Olympics amid the COVID-19 pandemic, saying on Tuesday that he has to be flexible and cannot give a clear answer until he organises his schedule for the year. Japan has extended a state of emergency in Tokyo and three other areas until the end of May as the country battles a surge in COVID-19 cases, raising new questions about whether the rescheduled July 23-Aug. 8 Games should go ahead.