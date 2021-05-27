newsbreak-logo
Minorities

We Are “Recruiting” LGBTQ Kids – Again

By David Cary Hart
slowlyboiledfrog.com
 3 days ago

Cover picture for the articleTony Perkins actually says that we are out to “recruit and confuse” children. Isn’t that rather passé?. Ten days ago I wrote about Jonathon Van Maren’s hissy fit over Kellogg’s special “Together With Pride” cereal in conjunction with GLAAD. Hate Group Leader Tony Perkins rarely misses an opportunity to demonstrate...

slowlyboiledfrog.com
