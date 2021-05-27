No internet? No problem! The best Android games to play offline

Android games have come a long way and there's a lot to choose from. Here are the best Android games currently available!. Gaming on mobile has been improving at a far greater rate than any technology that came before it. Android games seem to hit new heights every year. We see more and more premium game releases that challenge what phones can do and even free to play games are getting better and better. To be honest, mobile has some reasonably impressive titles even now. Without further delay, here are the best Android games available right now! These are the best of the best so the list won’t change all that often unless something excellent comes along.