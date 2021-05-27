Cancel
Jackson County, MI

Jackson County studying cause of basement flooding

By Cody Butler
WILX-TV
 7 days ago

Cover picture for the articleJACKSON, Mich. (WILX) - Living near one of Jackson County’s premier attractions could be great if your basement didn’t flood every spring. The county is in the early part of a study to figure out why the flooding keeps happening near the Cascades, and what can be done to fix it.

