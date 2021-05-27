CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Politics

Jeremy Gumke named St. Anthony's Director of Public Works

savmn.com
 2021-05-27

Cover picture for the articleIt was announced at the May 11, 2021 City Council meeting that Jeremy Gumke has been selected as the new Director of Public Works for the City of St. Anthony. Jeremy has served the City as its Public Works Superintendent since October of 2014, and has led the department for a number of months now. As Director, Jeremy plans to focus on prioritizing technology, sustainability, and maintaining the department’s culture of customer service.

www.savmn.com

Comments / 0

Related
pasadenanow.com

City of Pasadena Welcomes New Public Works Director

After completing a nationwide search that spanned four months and attracted well-qualified candidates, Tony Olmos has been appointed public works director with the City of Pasadena effective Nov. 1. He will oversee a department with 230 full-time employees and an annual budget of $76.9 million. Olmos has 28 years of...
PASADENA, CA
thechronicle-news.com

City council hears public works director’s projects update report

Trinidad City Council received an update on city projects from Trinidad Public Works Director Bob Just giving both city leadership and the public a concise update on where a number of projects are in their process of completion. City council heard about 13 projects the public works department is in...
TRINIDAD, CO
arcadiasbest.com

ARCADIA PUBLIC WORKS SERVICES DIRECTOR ANNOUNCES RETIREMENT

September 30, 2021 – Arcadia’s Public Work Services Director Tom Tait has announced his retirement from a 38 year career in public service. Mr. Tait has been Director of Public Works Services since 2010. “It’s been my greatest honor to serve as the Director of Public Works Services,” said Mr....
ARCADIA, CA
savmn.com

Nicole Miller named Assistant to the City Manager

In August, it was announced that Nicole Miller was named Assistant to the City Manager. Nicole previously served as the City’s Administrative Services Coordinator. Prior to that, her title was City Clerk. This new title better reflects the work she has taken-on since the departure of former City Manager Mark Casey. Nicole has focused her efforts on keeping administration functions running smoothly through transitions over the past year. She will now be able to shift her focus in helping City Manager Charlie Yunker with projects and Council priorities.
POLITICS
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Public Works Department#City Council
Dresden Enterprise

Dresden Board Appoints Public Works Director; Discusses Infrastructure Improvements

DRESDEN (September 14) — Josh Lassiter was appointed public works director by unanimous vote, during a meeting of the Dresden City Board Tuesday, September 14. The position came open following the retirement of former Public Works Director, Kerry Copper. Mayor Jeff Washburn recommended Lassiter for the position of full-time Public...
DRESDEN, TN
La Crosse Tribune

Westby's director of public works receives community service award

WESTBY, WIS., — Westby Utilities, the community’s locally owned, not-for-profit municipal utility, participated in the WPPI Energy Annual Meeting on Sept. 16. The utility is a member-owner of WPPI Energy, a not-for-profit wholesale electricity provider and joint action agency. Ron Janzen, director of public works for Westby Utilities, received the...
WESTBY, WI
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Politics
NewsBreak
Customer Service
Bay Net

Director Of Department Of Public Works & Transportation Retiring

LEONARDTOWN, Md. – John Deatrick, Director of the Public Works & Transportation Department, has announced his retirement effective Dec. 31, 2021. In his announcement, Deatrick said, “It has been my privilege to serve the Commissioners and citizens of St. Mary’s County for the last four years. This county is a delightful place to work and live, and I am thankful for my time leading one of the most vibrant departments in St. Mary’s County Government.”
LEONARDTOWN, MD
Seacoast Online

Peter Britz named Portsmouth's interim planning director

PORTSMOUTH – City Manager Karen Conard has named Peter Britz as the interim acting director of the Planning Department, following the departure of Juliet Walker. In making the announcement, Conard said, “Please join me in welcoming Peter Britz to this role. Peter has worked to ensure that the city stewards our natural resources and has helped the public understand the balances required to keep our environment safe and our commitment to being an eco-municipality secure. Peter is recognized by his colleagues regionally and nationally as the voice of sustainability for the Seacoast of New Hampshire. Under his leadership, the city Planning Department will continue to address the goals of the Master Plan, the Open Space Plan and the adaptations we need to make to recognize the threat of sea-level rise in this historic port city.”
PORTSMOUTH, NH
Wicked Local

Medford City Council demands Veteran's Services director return to work

As the Medford City Council Tuesday discussed a formal vote to demand Mayor Breanna Lungo-Koehn return the Veteran’s Services director to duty after she placed him on paid administrative leave pending a psychiatric evaluation, Councilor Michael Marks said the administration was on a “slippery slope,” taking action against a whistle-blowing employee.
MEDFORD, MA
ledgeviewwisconsin.com

Public Works

The Department of Public Works utilizes a small, talented group of employees to maintain and improve the infrastructure in the Town of Ledgeview. The department operates out of two locations, the Town Hall on Dickinson Road and the Public Works Facility on Scray Hill Road. The Public Works Department is responsible for all operational and maintenance activities to provide safe and efficient roadways for all modes of travel. Additionally, the department assists with the maintenance of parks and Town facilities as well as coordinating with numerous other public utilities that operate within the Town’s right-of-ways. Public Works staff is also responsible for maintenance activities on the sanitary sewer and water system that is managed by Ledgeview Sanitary District #2. The department also reviews and addresses resident questions and complaints regarding Town infrastructure.
POLITICS
magbloom.com

Holly Warren Named City’s New Assistant Director for the Arts

Editor’s note: The following is a press release from the City of Bloomington. Bloom has republished it here with minor edits for style and clarity. Mayor John Hamilton has announced that Holly Warren is the City’s new Assistant Director for the Arts in the Economic and Sustainable Development Department. The Assistant Director for the Arts represents the City to other organizations in matters related to arts and culture; oversees and coordinates public art projects, cultural activities, and community events; and supports community artists and cultural organizations. Warren, who began September 7, succeeds Sean Starowitz, who served in this role from 2016 until 2021. Warren’s annual salary will be $56,746.05.
BLOOMINGTON, IN
northbaybusinessjournal.com

Kaiser Permanente names Wall public affairs director for Marin, Sonoma counties

Alena Wall, MA, CHES, is the new public affairs director for the Marin-Sonoma service area of Kaiser Permanente. She had been the health care providers’s community health leader for the area since 2018, moving up to interim public affairs director this past April. Since May 2020, Wall has also been...
SONOMA, CA
Wenatchee World

New director named for RiverCom

WENATCHEE — RiverCom Dispatch is adjusting its leadership after hiring a new executive director. Chelan County announced Tuesday that Lowell Porter was tapped to lead the 911 dispatch service in Chelan and Douglas counties. He begins Nov. 1. Current executive director Misty Viebrok, director for three years, will then serve as deputy director, a newly created position.
CHELAN COUNTY, WA
kusi.com

Mayor Todd Gloria: SD City has granted rent relief grants to 12K households

SAN DIEGO – Mayor Todd Gloria highlighted Monday what he is touting as the success of the city’s COVID-19 Housing Stability Assistance Program and announced a proposal to establish a $5 million legal defense fund to support struggling tenants. The housing assistance program has provided more than $103 million in...
SAN DIEGO, CA
St. Louis Post-Dispatch

St. Louis mayor names MoDOT official as streets director

ST. LOUIS — Betherny Williams, a longtime official with the Missouri Department of Transportation, was named director of the city Streets Department on Friday by Mayor Tishaura O. Jones. Williams, who currently is MoDOT’s area liaison for north St. Louis County, will be the first Black woman to head the...
SAINT LOUIS, MO
1380kcim.com

St. Anthony Cancer Center Director Receives Spirit Of Collaboration Award

The first director of the St. Anthony Regional Cancer Center, Lori Pietig, has received the 2021 Iowa Spirit of Collaboration Award. Initiated in 2007 by the Iowa Cancer Consortium, this honors a member who demonstrates an outstanding commitment to collaborative cancer control efforts. In her nomination letter, Rachel Schram says Pietig brings a wealth of knowledge and willingness to collaborate to the position, she is not afraid of taking risks, which brings about innovation and growth. “From a newly formed clinical trials recruitment program, to lung cancer screening and enhanced social supports for their patients—Lori makes it look easy,” Schram says. “She participates in nearly every meeting focused on rural work and recently became a co-chair of the Rural Cancer Workgroup.” Pietig has served St. Anthony for more than 17 years, most recently as director of radiology from 2013-2020. Pietig received a master’s degree in healthcare administration from Bellevue University and a bachelor’s degree in medical imaging from Clarkson College. Pietig, who was born and raised in Carroll, says she has a very strong connection to the individuals she serves. “Our number one focus is to provide the most exceptional patient care experience while continuously searching for ways to best serve our region with treatment options,” Pietig says. “Working in a community where your friends and loved ones live can be difficult as a medical professional, because you may be with people during their most challenging time in life. Yet when we know it will be our family, friends and neighbors we are caring for at the cancer center, it becomes our life’s work to provide the best care possible.” Pietig will be honored on Oct. 15 at the virtual Iowa Cancer Summit.
CARROLL, IA

Comments / 0

Community Policy