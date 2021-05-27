Level 3 Offender Notifications For Rochester and Claremont
Rochester, MN (KROC-AM News) - A high-risk sex offender is scheduled to return to Rochester next week after he completes a prison sentence for child sex abuse. A Community Notification issued today by the Rochester Police Department indicates 32-year-old William Lee Carter is expected to be discharged from the Rush City State Prison next Tuesday and move into a residence on the Olmsted County campus in southeast Rochester. Carter, who is considered a Level 3 predatory offender, was sent to prison in 2011 for a first-degree criminal sexual conduct conviction involving a known female child victim.quickcountry.com