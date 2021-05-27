Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Rochester, MN

Level 3 Offender Notifications For Rochester and Claremont

By Andy Brownell
Posted by 
Quick Country 96.5
Quick Country 96.5
 7 days ago
Cover picture for the article

Rochester, MN (KROC-AM News) - A high-risk sex offender is scheduled to return to Rochester next week after he completes a prison sentence for child sex abuse. A Community Notification issued today by the Rochester Police Department indicates 32-year-old William Lee Carter is expected to be discharged from the Rush City State Prison next Tuesday and move into a residence on the Olmsted County campus in southeast Rochester. Carter, who is considered a Level 3 predatory offender, was sent to prison in 2011 for a first-degree criminal sexual conduct conviction involving a known female child victim.

quickcountry.com
Quick Country 96.5

Quick Country 96.5

Rochester, MN
5K+
Followers
5K+
Post
1M+
Views
ABOUT

Quick Country 96.5 plays the best country music and delivers the latest local news, information, and features for Rochester, Minnesota. Live and local on-air, online, and through our free mobile app.

 https://quickcountry.com
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
Rochester, MN
Local
Minnesota Government
State
Minnesota State
County
Olmsted County, MN
Claremont, MN
Crime & Safety
Olmsted County, MN
Crime & Safety
Rochester, MN
Government
City
Claremont, MN
Rochester, MN
Crime & Safety
Olmsted County, MN
Government
Local
Minnesota Crime & Safety
Claremont, MN
Government
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Campus Police#County Police#Criminal Sexual Abuse#Criminal Sexual Conduct#Southeast Rochester#Illegal Sexual Contact#County Sheriff#Child Sex Abuse#State Prison#Mn#William Lee#News Update#Kroc Am News
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Public Safety
News Break
Politics
News Break
Violent Crimes
Related
Rochester, MNPosted by
Quick Country 96.5

Rochester Teenager Suffers Seizure While Being Threatened

Rochester, MN (KROC AM News) - Arrest warrants have been issued for two men who are accused of threatening a Rochester teenager and causing him to suffer a seizure. Being sought on felony assault and kidnapping charges are 23-year-old Rodney Livingston and 20-year-old Kevin Hall. Livingston has a Colorado address and Hall has been living in Rochester.
Rochester, MNPosted by
Quick Country 96.5

Get the Chains and Locks and Secure These 3 Items in Rochester

If you read anything on social media or read the news the last few months, you know that catalytic converters are being stolen off of vehicles in broad daylight throughout Southeast Minnesota. That's not all that is being stolen in broad daylight though. Over the past few weeks, several people and businesses in Rochester have noticed three additional items disappearing in the middle of the day - propane tanks, generators, and bikes.
Rochester, MNPosted by
Quick Country 96.5

Man Charged With Major Oxy Bust in Rochester Pleads Not Guilty

Rochester, MN (KROC-AM News) - A Rochester man today entered not guilty pleas to charges stemming from a major drug bust in the city earlier this year. 25-year-old Dahir Omar Dahir was driving a car stopped for speeding on Elton Hills Drive in early February. A search of the vehicle resulted in the seizure of thousands of suspected oxycodone pills. The criminal complaint indicates the total weight of the nearly 6000 pills was almost 685 grams with a "street value" approaching $180,000.
Wabasha, MNPosted by
Quick Country 96.5

Zumbro Falls Man Found Competent to Face Murder Charge

Wabasha, MN (KROC-AM News) - A rural Zumbro Falls man has been found competent to stand trial for the murder of his father. A Wabasha County judge issued the ruling this week in the case of 45-year-old James Edward Riley. He is charged with second-degree murder in connection with the death of 73-year-old Edward Riley in early March.
Lake City, MNPosted by
Quick Country 96.5

Search Ends For Missing Lake City Man

Lake City, MN (KROC AM News) - A search for a missing Lake City man has ended. The Lake City Police Dept. issued a request to help locate the missing man on May 24th. The department said 62-year-old John Vater was last seen leaving his home on May 22nd. Due to health reasons, the department said there were concerns for his welfare.
Montgomery, MNPosted by
Quick Country 96.5

Two Kids Involved In An Abduction Attempt in Montgomery

Yesterday, June 3rd, at approximately 11:30 am, Montgomery Police Department received a report of a possible abduction attempt, according to a press release from the Police Department. A white Volkswagen hatchback-style vehicle approached a teenager and younger child. The model of the car is possibly a "Polo." The male inside...
Rochester, MNPosted by
Quick Country 96.5

Rochester School Board is Ready to Meet In Person Again

Rochester, MN (KROC-AM News) - The Rochester School Board is returning to in-person meetings for the first time in over a year. With over 80-percent of Olmsted County residents 16-years and older vaccinated and COVID-19 activity in the community evaporating, the School District today announced the decision to have the School Board begin meeting in person again at the Edison Building starting with the June 15th meeting.
Rochester, MNPosted by
Quick Country 96.5

Rochester Woman Bitten Trying To Break Up Fighting Dogs

Rochester, MN (KROC AM News) - A Rochester woman was taken to the hospital by ambulance last week after being bitten while trying to break up a dog fight. Police say a 36-year-old woman who lives in the 1000 block of E. Center St. was leaving her residence when her three dogs accidentally ran out the door. One of the dogs - a pit bull mix - ran to another dog that was on the sidewalk and the two began fighting.
Stewartville, MNPosted by
Quick Country 96.5

Injury Crash on I-90 Southwest of Stewartville

Stewartville, MN (KROC-AM NEWS) - A single-vehicle crash last night in Mower County sent an Albert Lea man to St. Marys Hospital. The State Patrol says 58-year-old Jesse Chandler was driving west on I-90 when his pickup went into the median before crossing back to the north ditch where the vehicle rolled. The crash was reported around 10:40 PM in northeastern Mower County about 10 miles southwest of the Highway 63 interchange at Stewartville.
Minnesota StatePosted by
Quick Country 96.5

Remembering Five Minnesota Soldiers Who Paid the Ultimate Price

Memorial Day may have passed, but it is never the wrong time to remember those who gave their life in the service of the United States of America. These people below are all from Minnesota. Rochester, Byron, and more. were killed on duty, but that's not all they are. They're not just soldiers who paid the ultimate price. They're loved ones, husbands, wives, children, dads, moms, family, and friends.