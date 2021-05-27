Alana Bright to Make Acting Debut in Fox Drama Series 'Our Kind of People'

Ebony Obsidian used to be asked, why are trying to be an actor when you could just work a regular job? Now she’s being asked to star in television shows and movies. The journey from struggling hopeful-actor to series regular in Tyler Perry’s Sistas, recurring character in Amazon’s Hunters alongside Logan Lerman and Al Pachino and actress in Oscar nominated If Beale Street Could Talk wasn’t an easy one, but it’s one that Obsidian took and one that made her a better performer. She went from working three jobs to being an actor that should be on everyone’s radar. She never quit, even after a “terrible” first ever audtion. The hardwork and determination paid off, giving her an impressive resumé and skillset that are sure to only grow in the following years.