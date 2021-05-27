Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Financial Reports

Titan Machinery Reports 1Q22 Ag Revenues Up 18.6%

farm-equipment.com
 8 days ago

Titan Machinery, a network of full-service agricultural and construction equipment stores, reported financial results for the fiscal first quarter ended April 30, 2021. David Meyer, Titan Machinery's chairman and chief executive officer, stated, "The fiscal first quarter exceeded our expectations on all fronts with impressive operating leverage that showcases the earnings power of our efficient dealership network. On a consolidated basis, we drove a 26% increase in equipment sales and a 10% increase in our combined parts and service business during the quarter compared to the prior year. At the segment-level, we are very happy with our Agriculture segment, which generated pre-tax income growth of 82%. We are also pleased with the continued progress we are making in our Construction segment, which generated solid top-line growth and drove another quarter of positive pre-tax income and builds upon the momentum from its profitable fiscal 2021 performance. Our International segment experienced a resurgence during the quarter with strong equipment demand and delivered a corresponding improvement in pre-tax income as well. I'm proud of our team's performance and pleased to share this success with all our stakeholders."

www.farm-equipment.com
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Total Sales#Total Revenue#Sales Growth#Revenue Growth#Profit Growth#Titan Machinery#Erp#Ebitda#Increased Revenues#Increased Equipment Sales#Strong Equipment Sales#Strong Equipment Demand#Construction Equipment#Parts Sales#Equipment Inventory#Gross Profit Margin#Operating Expenses#Profitability#Earnings#Pre Tax Income Growth
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Financial Reports
News Break
Economy
News Break
Markets
Related
Financial Reportsachrnews.com

HARDI Distributors Report 60.6% Revenue Increase in April

COLUMBUS, Ohio — Heating, Air-conditioning & Refrigeration Distributors International (HARDI) released its monthly TRENDS report, showing the average sales performance by HARDI distributors was an increase of 60.6% during April 2021. The average annual sales growth for the 12 months through April 2021 is 13.7%. “The 60% gain reflects stimulus-driven...
Financial Reportsbirminghamnews.net

Vaso Corporation Announces Financial Results for First Quarter 2021

The Company Reports Continued Improvement in All Business Segments. PLAINVIEW, NY / ACCESSWIRE / June 4, 2021 / Vaso Corporation ('Vaso') (OTCMKTS:VASO) today reported its operating results for the three months ended March 31, 2021. 'For the first quarter of 2021, the Company recorded total revenue of $16.5 million, a...
Financial Reportspacbiztimes.com

Semtech shares up after company reports income and revenue growth

Semtech Corp., a Camarillo semiconductor company specializing in Internet of Things applications, saw its income and revenue rise in the first quarter of fiscal year 2021-22, thanks in large part to growth in its wireless and sensing products market. Semtech saw revenue rise 28% year-over-year to $170.4 million, the company...
Financial Reportssgbonline.com

The Topps Company Reports Strong Q1 Revenue Gains

The Topps Company Inc. announced that total net sales for the company’s first-quarter ended April 3 increased 55 percent over the same period a year ago to approximately $166.6 million. “We are very pleased with the strength exhibited by our business during the first quarter,” said Michael Brandstaedter, CEO, The...
Financial Reportsseattlepi.com

Endeavor Posts Small Q1 Profit as Sports Growth Drives Earnings

Endeavor posted a small profit in its first quarterly earnings release since its April 29 initial public offering thanks to momentum for UFC and other sports properties. Endeavor posted net income of $2.4 million in the quarter ended March 31, compared to a loss of $51.4 million for the comparable year-ago quarter. Total revenue came in at $1.07 billion, which was in line with analysts’ expectations and about 10% down from year-ago. Earnings before interest, taxes, depreciation and amortization was stronger than expectations at $199.5 million.
Financial Reportspowersportsbusiness.com

BRP reports fiscal Q1 results, 39% YOY retail growth

BRP has reported its financial results for the three-month period ended April 30, 2021. All financial information is in Canadian dollars unless otherwise noted. “We had an exceptional start of the year, building on our momentum of growth from prior quarters. Our first quarter results were driven by ongoing robust demand for our products with North American powersports retail up 39%. We were also lapping a quarter in which our manufacturing operations were partly shutdown,” said José Boisjoli, BRP president and CEO in the announcement. “Following our solid first quarter performance, positive outlook for the business and factoring in current supply chain constraints, we increased our overall guidance for Fiscal 22 with Normalized EPS now expected to grow between 44% to 58% over last year. We are excited about the future and will concentrate on converting new entrants into lifelong customers, continue to introduce new products to the market and take full advantage of our anticipated additional production capacity. I thank our employees, suppliers and dealers for their relentless work.”
Financial Reportsdailymagazine.news

Guidewire Reports Q3 Loss, Revenues Beat Expectations

Guidewire Software, Inc. (GWRE) swung to a loss in the fiscal third quarter but reported better-than-expected revenue driven by solid growth in subscriptions. Guidewire provides a technology platform comprised of software, services, and a partner ecosystem, for the global Property and Casualty insurance industry. The company reported a loss of...
Financial ReportsRadio Ink

Alpha Revenue Up Slightly

The company which owns over 200 stations in 44 markets recently filed its court required monthly report for April. With revenue of $13.5 million, Alpha saw an increase of about 2.4% over March. The company reported a loss of $892,000 for the month. Reorganization costs for the month were $1.2...
Financial ReportsWebProNews

Zoom Reports First Quarter Results, Beats Estimates

Zoom reported its first quarter results, beating estimates amid strong growth in revenue and customers. The company reported revenue of $956.2 million, an increase of 191% year over year. Customers contributing more than $100,000 in yearly revenue was up roughly 160%, at 1,999. Zoom also reported 497,000 with more than 10 employees, an increase of 87% from the year-ago quarter.
Texas Stateeasttexasradio.com

Texas Tax Revenue Up

State Sales Tax Revenue Totaled $3.4 Billion in May. (AUSTIN) Today, Texas Comptroller Glenn Hegar said state sales tax revenue totaled $3.4 billion in May, the highest-ever monthly total and 30.1 percent more than in May 2020. As with April’s results, year-over-year increases for most tax revenues this month and...
Financial ReportsStreet.Com

HP Enterprise Swings to Profit on 11% Higher Revenue

Hewlett-Packard Enterprise (HPE) - Get Report, the major provider of IT equipment and services, swung to a fiscal second-quarter profit from a year-earlier loss on 11% higher revenue. The figures largely exceeded the estimates of Wall Street analysts. GAAP profit in the fiscal-third-quarter outlook came up short of expectations. For...
Marketsagequipmentintelligence.com

[Podcast] On The Record: Titan Reports 1Q Ag Revenues Up 18.6%

In this podcast, Titan Machinery released its first quarter earnings for fiscal year 2022, with all segments reporting growth except for the rental and other division. This week's Dealers on the Move include Torgerson's, Hutson Inc. and Atlantic Tractor. Associate Research Editor Ben Thorpe takes a look at Deere's second quarter earnings and on the battle for market share between Deere and AGCO's Fendt brand.
Financial ReportsMiddletown Press

Titan Machinery: Fiscal Q1 Earnings Snapshot

WEST FARGO, N.D. (AP) _ Titan Machinery Inc. (TITN) on Thursday reported fiscal first-quarter earnings of $10.5 million. On a per-share basis, the West Fargo, North Dakota-based company said it had net income of 47 cents. Earnings, adjusted for non-recurring gains, came to 46 cents per share. The agriculture and...
Financial Reportsmorningstar.com

VMware Reports Higher 1Q Profit, Revenue

VMware Inc. reported higher profit and revenue for the first quarter, helped by the pandemic-related digital boom. The software company, which is majority-owned by Dell Technologies Inc., reported profit rose to $425 million from $386 million a year earlier. On a per-share basis, profit was $1.01, or $1.76 as adjusted.
Financial ReportsJanes

Elbit Systems reports revenue increase in Q1

Israel's Elbit Systems reported a 4.4% increase in revenues in the first quarter of 2021, according to an earning release published on 25 May. Revenues in the first quarter of 2021 were USD1.12 billion, as compared with USD1.07 billion in the first quarter of 2020. The order book backlog at...
Financial Reportssmarteranalyst.com

Voyager Digital Reports Record Q3, Revenue Up 16x

Voyager Digital Ltd. (VYGR) posted solid financial results in its third quarter, thanks to continued accelerated growth in April and May. The momentum has continued in the fourth quarter to date. Voyager Digital provides a platform to trade crypto assets to retail and institutional investors. Total revenue in Q3 2021...