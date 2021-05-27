Cancel
Cal Football: Pac-12 Announces Early-Season Kickoff Times and TV Info

By Jeff Faraudo
CalSportsReport
 7 days ago
The Pac-12 Conference has announced early-season kickoff times and TV information for the 2021 football schedule.

We now know Cal’s start times and TV schedule for the first three weeks:

— Saturday, Sept. 4: Nevada at Cal, 7:30 p.m., FS1

— Saturday, Sept. 11: Cal at TCU, 12:30 p.m., ESPNU

— Saturday, Sept. 18: Sacramento State at Cal, 1 p.m., Pac-12 Bay Area or on the Pac-12 Now app

The Bears’ Friday, Oct. 15 game at Oregon, which was previously announced as an evening kickoff, is set for 7:30 p.m. and will be aired on ESPN.

There are 9 a.m. PT games each of the first two weeks -- Stanford at Kansas State on Sept. 4, and Oregon at Ohio State on Sept. 11 -- but Cal does not have an early-morning kickoff.

The Pac-12 Now app is available through all major app stores.

Here's more from the Pac-12 on the early-season matchups and special dates:

Week Zero & One Highlights

  • WEEK ZERO KICKOFF: UCLA hosts Hawai’i on the season’s opening day, Saturday, Aug. 28 at 12:30 p.m. PT / 3:30 p.m. ET on ESPN.
  • THURSDAY & FRIDAY ACTION: Week One kicks off on Thursday, Sept. 2 with UTAH hosting Weber State (start time TBD) and ARIZONA STATE hosting Southern Utah (7:30 p.m. PT / 8:30 p.m. MT), followed by COLORADO hosting Northern Colorado on Friday, Sept. 3 at 6 p.m. PT / 7 p.m. MT, with all three of those games on Pac-12 Network.
  • EARLY MORNING SATURDAY: On Saturday, Sept. 4, action begins at 9 a.m. PT / Noon ET as STANFORD takes on Kansas State in the Allstate Kickoff Classic from AT&T Stadium in Arlington, Tex. on FS1.
  • BRUINS BATTLE TIGERS: In the first of two Pac-12 vs. SEC showdowns over the first three weeks of the season, UCLA hosts LSU at 5:30 p.m. PT / 8:30 p.m. ET on Saturday, Sept. 4, in a primetime matchup on FOX.
  • ARIZONA TRAVELS TO VEGAS: In the Wildcats' first game under new head coach Jedd Fisch, ARIZONA takes on BYU from Allegiant Stadium in the Vegas Kickoff Classic on ESPN, set for 7:30 p.m. PT / 8:30 p.m. MT on Saturday, Sept. 4.
  • PAC-12 NETWORK QUADRUPLE HEADER: On Saturday, Sept. 4, Pac-12 Network will air a quadruple header featuring OREGON hosting Fresno State, WASHINGTON hosting Montana, USC hosting San Jose State and WASHINGTON STATE hosting Utah State.
  • BEARS AND BEAVERS ON FS1: Also on Saturday, Sept. 4, OREGON STATE travels to Purdue for a 4 p.m. PT / 7 p.m. ET matchup, while CALIFORNIA hosts Nevada at 7:30 p.m. / 10:30 p.m. ET, both on FS1.

Week Two Highlights

  • FULL FOX SATURDAY: Pac-12 football sees action across FOX on Saturday, Sept. 11, beginning with OREGON at Ohio State at 9 a.m. PT / Noon ET, followed by COLORADO taking on Texas A&M from Empower Field at Mile High and wrapping up the day with USC hosting STANFORD in the first Pac-12 matchup of the season at 7:30 p.m. PT / 10:30 p.m. ET. For the OREGON at Ohio State matchup, FOX Sports' BIG NOON KICKOFF pregame show is set to be on site while the evening's STANFORD at USC matchup will be the first ever Pac-12 After Dark action on FOX.
  • ABC PRIME-TIME MATCHUP: On Saturday, Sept. 11, WASHINGTON travels to Michigan for a marquee matchup on ABC at 4:30 p.m. PT / 7:30 p.m. ET.
  • PAC-12 NETWORK DOUBLEHEADER: Pac-12 Network will feature a doubleheader on Saturday, Sept. 11 with WASHINGTON STATE hosting Portland State at 3 p.m. PT / 4 p.m. MT and ARIZONA hosting San Diego State at 7 p.m. PT / 8 p.m. MT in Jedd Fisch’s Arizona Stadium debut as the Wildcats' new head coach.
  • EXCITING NON-CONFERENCE MATCHUPS: Saturday, Sept. 11 also features CALIFORNIA traveling to TCU at 12:30 p.m. PT / 1:30 p.m. MT on ESPNU, UTAH traveling to BYU at 7:15 p.m. PT / 8:15 p.m. MT on ESPN, ARIZONA STATE hosting UNLV at 7:30 p.m. PT / 8:30 p.m. MT on ESPN2 and OREGON STATE hosting Hawai’i at 8 p.m. PT / 9 p.m. MT on FS1.

Week Three Highlights

  • ACTION-PACKED SATURDAY ON PAC-12 NETWORKS: On Saturday, Sept 18, Pac-12 Networks will feature seven games across its family of channels and the Pac-12 Now app, including COLORADO hosting Minnesota, OREGON STATE hosting Idaho, CALIFORNIA hosting Sacramento State, WASHINGTON hosting Arkansas State, OREGON hosting Stony Brook, ARIZONA hosting Northern Arizona and UCLA hosting Fresno State.
  • COUGS & TROJANS FOX FACEOFF: At 12:30 p.m. PT / 3:30 p.m. ET on Saturday, Sept. 18, WASHINGTON STATE hosts USC in an early conference matchup on FOX.
  • NON-CONFERENCE ROAD MATCHUPS: Saturday, Sept. 18 also features UTAH traveling to San Diego State on the CBS Sports Network, STANFORD traveling to Vanderbilt on ESPNU and ARIZONA STATE traveling to BYU on ESPN.

Special Date Highlights

  • #PAC12FCG ON ABC: The 2021 Pac-12 Football Championship Game, presented by 76®, will take place on Friday, Dec. 3 from Allegiant Stadium in Las Vegas, featuring the Pac-12 North division winner against the Pac-12 South division winner in a marquee matchup taking place again on ABC (2019 title game also took place on ABC while the 2020 title game aired on FOX).
  • ESPN FRIDAY NIGHT ACTION: Throughout the remainder of the 2021 Pac-12 football season, ESPN or ESPN2 will televise three total Friday games including STANFORD at ARIZONA STATE on Friday, Oct. 8 at 7:30 p.m. PT / 8:30 p.m. MT on ESPN, CALIFORNIA at OREGON on Friday, Oct. 15 at 7:30 p.m. PT / 8:30 p.m. MT on ESPN and WASHINGTON at ARIZONA on Friday, Oct. 22 at 7:30 p.m. PT / 8:30 p.m. MT on ESPN2.
  • FOX SPORTS FRIDAYS: FOX Sports is set to televise three Pac-12 Friday games, including UTAH at STANFORD on Friday, Nov. 5 at 7:30 p.m. PT / 8:30 p.m. MT on FS1 and a rivalry doubleheader on Friday, Nov. 26, with COLORADO at UTAH and WASHINGTON STATE at WASHINGTON. Kickoff times and network selections for the Friday, Nov. 26 games will be announced at a later date with the games airing on either FOX or FS1.
  • PAC-12 NETWORKS SPECIAL DATE SLATE: In addition to three Pac-12 football games airing on Pac-12 Networks in Week One (two on Thursday, Sept. 2 and one on Friday, Sept. 3), Pac-12 Network will also feature ARIZONA at WASHINGTON STATE on Friday, Nov. 19 at 6 p.m. PT / 7 p.m. MT.

Cover photo courtesy of the Pac-12 Conference

Follow Jeff Faraudo of Cal Sports Report on Twitter: @jefffaraudo

