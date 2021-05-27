Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
NBA

John Kincade, Tom McGinnis, and Brian Seltzer Talk Sixers Dominating Game 2

By pegan
975thefanatic.com
 7 days ago

Cover picture for the articlePHILADELPHIA, PENNSYLVANIA - MAY 26: Matisse Thybulle #22 of the Philadelphia 76ers steals the ball from Rui Hachimura #8 of the Washington Wizards during the fourth quarter during Game Two of the Eastern Conference first round series at Wells Fargo Center on May 26, 2021 in Philadelphia, Pennsylvania. NOTE TO USER: User expressly acknowledges and agrees that, by downloading and or using this photograph, User is consenting to the terms and conditions of the Getty Images License Agreement. (Photo by Tim Nwachukwu/Getty Images)

975thefanatic.com
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
Pennsylvania State
State
Washington State
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Matisse
Person
Rui Hachimura
Person
Matisse Thybulle
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Wells Fargo Center#Sixers#The Washington Wizards#Philadelphia#Photo
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NBA Teams
Philadelphia 76ers
NBA Teams
Washington Wizards
News Break
NBA
News Break
Basketball
News Break
Sports
Related
NBAYardbarker

Sixers' Matisse Thybulle Talks Doc Rivers' Impact In Year One

When the Sixers were eliminated in the first round last postseason, it was clear change was imminent. After an underwhelming season as a whole, new voices were needed to get the franchise back on track. One of the first changes made was in the coaching staff. After nearly a decade...
NBAcrossingbroad.com

Charles Barkley Fell Asleep During the Sixers Game

Chuck is just looking ahead to the Eastern Conference Finals. He wants Sixers/Nets, just like everybody else. I don’t blame him for snoozing through the first round. Full Sixers recap in the morning.
NBAPosted by
FanSided

Sixers: Joel Embiid will dominate Wizards in first round series

Now that the Washington Wizards have defeated the Indiana Pacers, the Sixers now know that they will face the dynamic duo of Russell Westbrook and Bradley Beal. While the guard play will help the Wizards stay in this series, it’s the play at center that will help the Philadelphia 76ers win this first round matchup in short order.
NBA975thefanatic.com

Bob Cooney, Brian Seltzer, and Lauren Rosen Break Down Sixers Game 1 Win

Here at the Fanatic we are Fanatical about the Sixers…..(insert pitty chuckle.) The Sixers have an amazing podcast with Brian Seltzer and Lauren Rosen which, if you’re a Sixers fan you need to be subscribed to. As the Sixers make their run in the NBA playoffs Brian and Lauren have invited some of the Fanatic staff (Devon Givens is a regular contributor) to join the podcast and discuss all things Sixers. After the game 1 victory our own Bob Cooney hopped on to break down all the good things that happened in game 1, and how to get 15 more wins. Check out the full interview below!
NBAPosted by
92.9 The Ticket

Talking Celtics’ Future With Brian Robb of MassLive.com

Yes, the Boston Celtics still have at least three games remaining vs. the Brooklyn Nets in their Eastern Conference quarterfinals series, but no one in their right mind expects the C's to pull the upset. So, when we were joined by Brian Robb of MassLive.com and 98.5 The Sports Hub...
NBANBC Sports

Stars' minutes, style of play and more to watch in Sixers-Wizards Game 1

The Sixers on Sunday will host their first playoff game in over two years. Their last postseason contest at Wells Fargo Center was a win over the Raptors in Game 6 of the 2019 Eastern Conference semifinals. Here are the essentials for Game 1 of the Sixers’ first-round series against...
NBAHouston Chronicle

Game 1 was there for the Wizards' taking. Then the Sixers took it.

PHILADELPHIA - For the latecomers to the Washington Wizards' bandwagon, Game 1 of this first-round playoff series must have been a tease. Instead of watching the top-seeded Philadelphia 76ers shoo away the Wizards, they saw Bradley Beal move as well as he has in weeks, silencing the 11,160 fans who came expecting a blowout. They saw MVP candidate Joel Embiid sitting in foul trouble while little-known Wizards center Daniel Gafford - when he wasn't plagued by foul trouble himself - made an impact by keeping it simple. And they saw what must have seemed like a graphic snafu on the TNT telecast: These eighth-seeded underdogs with the 34-38 regular season record actually led at halftime.
NBAPosted by
920 ESPN

Observations From Sixers’ Narrow Game 1 Win

Early on, the Sixers looked like a team that hadn’t played a game in a week. Before the final buzzer, they looked a little more like the team that earned the No. 1 seed. The Sixers overcame a slim halftime deficit to beat the Wizards, 125-118, in Game 1 of the first round of the Eastern Conference playoffs at the Wells Fargo Center Sunday.
NBANBC Sports

Rivers sheds light on Sixers' rotation picture after atypical Game 1

Nothing about the Sixers’ playoff rotation is set in stone. Any original plans were tossed out of the window Sunday when Joel Embiid was called for three first-half fouls. Dwight Howard played 18 minutes in the team’s Round 1, Game 1 win over the Wizards. However, head coach Doc Rivers...
NBAchatsports.com

Keys to the game: How the Sixers can clinch game 2 against the Wizards

After winning the opening game of the series in explosive fashion, the Sixers return to the Wells Fargo Center to host the Wizards once more. Taking a 2-0 lead would obviously be a dream start to the teams’ playoff run and after the opener ended 125-118 following some foul trouble and a couple of offensive inefficiencies from the Sixers, they’ll be hoping that tonight’s game goes a lot more swimmingly. Here are the three biggest keys to ensuring that happens.
NBAcrossingbroad.com

BetMGM Has Bet $20, Win $100 Guaranteed for Sixers Playoff Games

BetMGM is ready for the NBA Playoffs and what figures to be a memorable Sixers’ postseason run with a can’t-miss offer for all new players who open a new sportsbook account. New users who register and make a first-time deposit at BetMGM can cash in on a special bet $20,...
NBANBC Washington

Davis Bertans Fouls Out Scoreless in Game 2 Vs. Sixers

Davis Bertans fouls out scoreless in Game 2 vs. Sixers originally appeared on NBC Sports Washington. It all started so well for Davis Bertans. In the first half of Game 1, he erupted for 11 points, going 3-for-4 from 3-point range. But in the six quarters since, he's amassed only three total points, shooting 1-for-8 from deep.
NBAfastphillysports.com

WHY SIXERS WILL WAX THE WIZ IN 4, MAYBE 5 GAMES!

Finally the NBA playoffs start for real this weekend. After a one-week rest waiting for a Sixers opponent to reveal itself, the Washington Wizards won the prize to face the #1 seed 76ers starting tomorrow afternoon at 1pm at the Wells Fargo Center in a best-of-7- game series. The Sixers...
NBANBC Philadelphia

Tobias Harris and Joel Embiid Dominate in Sixers' Game 1 Win Over Wizards

3 observations after Harris sensational in Sixers' Game 1 win over Wizards originally appeared on NBC Sports Philadelphia. The first postseason game at Wells Fargo Center since May 9, 2019 was not short on big performances from big-name players. The Sixers have more of those marquee names, and they beat...
NBAphillyvoice.com

Five likes and dislikes from the Sixers' Game 1 win over Washington

The Sixers did not come out in Game 1 and blow the doors off of the Washington Wizards, but they did what several top seeds with time off were not able to do — they won their opening game of the playoffs. Crisp execution and high-level play will be needed during this playoff run, but earning a 1-0 lead and retaining homecourt advantage was the top priority on Sunday. Mission accomplished.