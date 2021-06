Louisiana native Autumn! has been on a tear recently and he keeps that up with this project Golden Child, Chapter 1. Being a prominent name in the underground, over the past few months Autumn! seen a boom in his listeners and for a good reason. Possessing the melodic underground sound he easily stands out from the rest due to his unique word play and ability to be vulnerable over any beat. Giving us eight songs on this album, you can hear his talents through and through on every track. Not only are his lyrics and flows ahead of the rest but the beat selection on this project is insane. Autumn! continues to impress me and this project has filled my void for new music but he has so much more for us coming soon.