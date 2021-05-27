St. Louis restaurants struggle to find balance after mask mandates end
On Thursday, May 14, the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC) surprised many business owners by announcing that fully vaccinated adults could resume indoor and outdoor activities without masks or social distancing; St. Louis city and county governments were quick to follow, allowing local restaurants and bars to operate normally for the first time in over a year. Eleven days earlier, on May 3, both the city and county allowed bars and restaurants to return to full capacity and declared that even 3 a.m. bars could return to their regular hours of operation.www.saucemagazine.com