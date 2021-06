Myanmar’s defiant anti-coup protesters have been consistent in using creative tactics and symbols to sustain the resistance against the military regime. They are also aware that their protest actions are streamed or posted on social media and global news websites which explain why many of their information materials are written in the English language. For those who are monitoring the situation in Myanmar, it may be easy for them to understand the acronyms in the protest placards and banners, but maybe not for those who are unfamiliar with the country’s recent political landscape.