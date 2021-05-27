Cancel
Carmel, IN

Carmel committee increases proposed bond amount to fund new parking garage

By Ann Marie Shambaugh
Current Publishing
 7 days ago

Cover picture for the articleThe Carmel City Council’s finance committee voted May 25 to recommend increasing the amount of a proposed $8 million local income tax bond to pay for a new parking garage north of the Carmel Police Dept. headquarters. The committee voted for net proceeds of the bond not to exceed $9.7...

