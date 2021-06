Not everyone is lucky enough to hang out with animals every day, but conservationist Bindi Irwin and her family live right in the middle of Australia Zoo. Irwin and her husband Chandler Powell recently welcomed their baby girl into the world, named Grace Warrior Irwin Powell. And seeing as baby Grace is the granddaughter of the legendary late Steve Irwin, she’s of course already getting acquainted with wildlife. To celebrate her being in the world for two months, Irwin and Powell recently introduced her to a koala.