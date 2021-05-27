Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Entertainment

Opening: Gilbert & George’s ‘THE NEW NORMAL’ Interprets London Street Life in a Pandemic Context

By Nena Hawke
Blackbookmag.com
 23 days ago

Cover picture for the articleAbove: Gilbert & George, HEART LANE, 2020, Mixed media, 60 panels, 380 x 753 cm (149.61 x 296.46 in) British artists Gilbert & George – both now in their late ’70s – have been a prickly proposition for the culture establishment since proclaiming their support for Prime Minister Maggie Thatcher back in the politically tumultuous 1980s. After all, the art world loves to make those big capital transactions…but it prefers to publicly nurture a more, ahem, egalitarian value set.

blackbookmag.com
IN THIS ARTICLE
#East London#Street Life#Fournier Street#Pandemic#British#Pilgrim S Progress#G G#Pantin
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Entertainment
News Break
Brexit
News Break
Arts
News Break
Coronavirus
Related
Entertainmentjuno.co.uk

Street Life

Squad Up (instrumental) (3:40) Review: Method Man and Havoc have a rich history of collaborating that goes back almost a quarter of a century. They've been at it again recently and have a full length on the way, but before that is this new 7" slice of gold with another long-time affiliate in the Street Life crew. The A side is a pudding, deep cut beat with crashing hits and some of those spooky yet soulful keys that have long defined this style of rap. An instrumental on the flip seals the deal and makes this an essential pick up.
Public HealthPosted by
The Independent

Indecision has become my new normal during the Covid-19 pandemic. And I’m OK with that

The reactions to the UK’s move towards the ending of Covid-19 restrictions seem to be divided into two broad camps among my friends: those who are thrilled about it and can't wait to get back to a pre-Covid norm as fast as possible; and those who are nervous about it, Of course, that's a generalisation – the situation is far more nuanced than that. But, regardless, I've found that I don’t really fit into either camp. Instead, I've been flitting pretty constantly between the two during lockdown – and throughout the past few months, perpetual uncertainty and indecision have...
Retailrli.uk.com

Onitsuka Tiger Opens New London Flagship

This is the first store in the world to house the entire range from the Japanese brand, including the Contemporary and Heritage collections. Located on London’s iconic Regent Street, the new store occupies more than 850sq m across two storeys. The ground floor offers the brand’s entire range of shoes and boasts a large mural made up from three different varieties of marble.
Beauty & Fashioncpp-luxury.com

Crémieux opens new store in London at Savile Row

Founded in Saint-Tropez, family-owned luxury fashion brand Crémieux has opened a new store in London at the prestigious Savile Row. The French brand, which also has stores throughout the US including wholesale at several doors says it “works with the finest materials… to create clothing that is both modern and timeless, with style and sophistication that hovers above trends… exemplifying the delicate balance between interesting, vintage-inspired design details and a clean, versatile everyday silhouette”.
Books & LiteraturePosted by
Mission Local

Gen’s Story: My Life During the Pandemic

These graphic memoirs are part of Report Card, a Mission Local project supported by the Pulitzer Center on Crisis Reporting and the Wallace House, where editor and reporter Sindya Bhanoo is a Knight-Wallace Reporting Fellow. The project utilizes illustration and audio to highlight the unseen hurdles that students in underserved communities are facing this year.
RestaurantsTime Out Global

Could this be London's best new roast dinner?

The Blue Boar pub in Westminster (which only opened in May) has teamed up with very excellent, very exciting chef Sally Abé to create what might - might - end up being a legendary London Sunday roast. All the meat is sourced from the highly-rated Lake District Farmers, including a...
Celebrities22 Words

Meghan Markle Breaks Maternity Leave Silence to Share a Statement

Having recently welcomed their daughter, Lilibet Diana, into the world, both Prince Harry and Megan Markle have decided to take some time off work to spend time with their growing family. But Markle decided to break her maternity leave silence to share something rather special. Markle's children's book, The Bench,...
Politicsinews.co.uk

Oxford Circus to become pedestrian plaza this summer

The area around Oxford Street in London is to be reconfigured into two, pedestrian-friendly piazzas as part of plans unveiled by Westminster City Council (WCC) and The Crown Estate this week. It is hoped that the plans “will reinvent the nation’s high street and boost London’s recovery”. The scheme also...
Technologydnyuz.com

Using Augmented Reality, London Takes Its Art to the Streets

LONDON — Major art museums in London are using augmented reality as a way to share works with the public and to entice visitors back inside, even with coronavirus restrictions in flux. The National Gallery has teamed up with the National Portrait Gallery, the Royal Academy of Arts and other...
Bronx, NYthefilmstage.com

How George A. Romero’s Long-Lost Film The Amusement Park Found New Life

Suzanne Desrocher was tending bar in Toronto when she noticed that the tall guy with white hair was becoming a regular. “I had spied him and thought he was some kind of an artist.” She didn’t know who he was at first. An ex-boyfriend finally made a proper introduction one night. His name was George A. Romero and he was in town making the movie Land of the Dead, then in post-production. Did Suzanne wanna come over and watch it? “I was a bit nervous about it. I’d heard he was a zombie director and that wasn’t my kind of thing, I thought it was gonna be trash. I wanted to polite,” she said with a laugh. “He shut the TV off and said, ‘What did you think?’” I told him, ‘It’s not that bad!’ He roared with laughter. I couldn’t have reviewed the film better.” Romero made it clear that he wanted to be a bigger part of her life but to Desrocher he was a walking red flag. “Oh no, no, no, that can’t happen. That’s craziness. He was older than me, he was married, he was a smoker. It was a non-starter. But he said, ‘Listen, let’s just have dinner.’ And I did and I had fun. The second time we got together it was another great evening and I just never looked back. I wasn’t a horror fan but we had everything in common. He changed my life. He asked me to take a chance on him and I did and I married him five years later.”
TrafficBloomberg

London’s Oxford Circus Is Kicking Out Cars

One of London’s most important public spaces is about to get a dramatic pedestrian makeover. Oxford Circus, where two of the city’s busiest shopping streets intersect, will be transformed into two semi-circular pedestrian plazas, separated by a roadway with substantially reduced traffic, according to an announcement this week. Aided by closing some feeder streets to traffic, the changes will begin this year, with a design chosen this summer from a competition overseen by the Royal Institute of British Architects.
EntertainmentPosted by
Amomama

Daily Joke: Two Old Guys Were Sitting on a Park Bench

Two old men were relaxing at the park, and one of them decided to share health tips on longevity, leaving the other old man amazed. Two old men, one aged 87 and the other 80, enjoyed some relaxing moments at the park after a bout of morning exercise. While they sat, they engaged in a discussion.