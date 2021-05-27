Opening: Gilbert & George’s ‘THE NEW NORMAL’ Interprets London Street Life in a Pandemic Context

Suzanne Desrocher was tending bar in Toronto when she noticed that the tall guy with white hair was becoming a regular. “I had spied him and thought he was some kind of an artist.” She didn’t know who he was at first. An ex-boyfriend finally made a proper introduction one night. His name was George A. Romero and he was in town making the movie Land of the Dead, then in post-production. Did Suzanne wanna come over and watch it? “I was a bit nervous about it. I’d heard he was a zombie director and that wasn’t my kind of thing, I thought it was gonna be trash. I wanted to polite,” she said with a laugh. “He shut the TV off and said, ‘What did you think?’” I told him, ‘It’s not that bad!’ He roared with laughter. I couldn’t have reviewed the film better.” Romero made it clear that he wanted to be a bigger part of her life but to Desrocher he was a walking red flag. “Oh no, no, no, that can’t happen. That’s craziness. He was older than me, he was married, he was a smoker. It was a non-starter. But he said, ‘Listen, let’s just have dinner.’ And I did and I had fun. The second time we got together it was another great evening and I just never looked back. I wasn’t a horror fan but we had everything in common. He changed my life. He asked me to take a chance on him and I did and I married him five years later.”