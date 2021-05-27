San Diego-Milwaukee Runs

We continue to see a barrage of injuries in the majors, with an emphasis on soft tissue injuries. These injuries include oblique, groin, hamstring, and back injuries. Not all of the injuries are the same for each player and should be treated and evaluated on a case-by-case basis. They should not be lumped together. Key words to listen for while getting updates on these injuries include what grade the strain is to determine how severe it is. That is the best way to help evaluate how long that player will be out for.