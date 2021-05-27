'Debris' Canceled After One Season at NBC (EXCLUSIVE)

SPOILER ALERT: This story contains details from the Debris Season 1 finale. “Well, if the worst case is to happen, that, they decide that they weren’t going to continue this, I would look for other avenues to continue telling this story, because I think that the story itself is really a story worth writing about, and so much more to tell,” says Debris creator J.H. Wyman of the NBC bubble show that ended its first mind-bending season tonight.