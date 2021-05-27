Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Astronomy

New dark matter map reveals cosmic mystery

By Submitted by rundgong
slashdot.org
 7 days ago

An international team of researchers has created the largest and most detailed map of the distribution of so-called dark matter in the Universe. The results are a surprise because they show that it is slightly smoother and more spread out than the current best theories predict. The observation appears to...

slashdot.org
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Einstein
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Map#Physics#Cosmic#Universe#Mystery#Astronomers#Theory Of Relativity#Cole Normale Sup Rieure#Bbc News#So Called Dark Matter#Distant Stars#Permeates Space#General Relativity#Paris#Dr Niall Jeffrey
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Astronomy
News Break
Science
Related
AstronomyPosted by
Space.com

Some of the universe's stars have gone missing. But where did they go?

Stars don't just vanish — or do they? For thousands of years, astronomers accepted the idea that the lights in the sky were fixed and unchanging. Even when it became clear that these lights were actually physical objects like the sun, one of the key assumptions for astrophysicists has been that they go through major changes very slowly, on timescales of millions or billions of years.
Sciencescitechdaily.com

Mapping the Quantum Frontier: New Experiments Designed to Test the Mysterious Quantum Realm

Researchers design new experiments to map and test the mysterious quantum realm. A heart surgeon doesn’t need to grasp quantum mechanics to perform successful operations. Even chemists don’t always need to know these fundamental principles to study chemical reactions. But for Kang-Kuen Ni, the Morris Kahn associate professor of chemistry and chemical biology and of physics, quantum spelunking is, like space exploration, a quest to discover a vast and mysterious new realm.
Astronomyarxiv.org

SpheCow: flexible dynamical models for galaxies and dark matter haloes

Simple but flexible dynamical models are useful for many purposes, including serving as the starting point for more complex models or numerical simulations of galaxies, clusters or dark matter haloes. We present SpheCow, a new light-weight and flexible code that allows to easily explore the structure and dynamics of any spherical model. The code can automatically calculate the dynamical properties, assuming an isotropic or Osipkov-Merritt anisotropic orbital structure, of any model with either an analytical density profile or an analytical surface density profile as starting point. We have extensively validated SpheCow using a combination of comparisons to analytical and high-precision numerical calculations, and the calculation of inverse formulae. SpheCow contains readily usable implementations for many standard models, including the Plummer, Hernquist, NFW, Einasto, Sérsic and Nuker models. The code is publicly available as a set of C++ routines and as a Python module, and is designed to be easily extendable, in the sense that new models can be added in a straightforward way. We demonstrate this by adding two new families of models in which either the density slope or the surface density slope is described by an algebraic sigmoid function. We advocate the use of the SpheCow code to investigate the full dynamical structure for models for which the distribution function cannot be expressed analytically, and to explore a much wider range of models than is possible using analytical models alone.
Astronomyarxiv.org

Electroweak Dark Matter

In the absence of any hints of new physics in LHC, TeV dark matter candidates interacting through electroweak force (EWDM) are still highly motivated. We extend the Standard Model by adding an arbitrary SU(2) DM multiplet in non-chiral representation. In addition to the well-known real representation which has no coupling to the nuclei at tree level, the complex representation can lead to a new DM candidate providing that one includes a higher dimensional mass-splitting operator, which may survive the current direct detection constraints. Since the masses of gauge mediators are light compared to the dark particles, Sommerfeld effect is dominant and affects the value of annihilation cross-section in both the early universe and current time. We computed the relic abundance through freeze-out mechanism in order to determine the DM mass. Gamma ray fluxes in our galaxy and dwarf satellites provide a promising tool to probe EWDM theory. We confronted the four fermionic representations of the model with the latest astrophysical observations. It can be concluded that the model is not ruled out according to the current data, and it is accessible to future observations.
Astronomyarxiv.org

The Race to Find Split Higgsino Dark Matter

Split higgsinos are a compelling class of models to explain dark matter and may be on the verge of detection by multiple current experimental avenues. The idea is based on a large split in scales between the electroweak scale and decoupled scalars, with relatively light higgsinos between the two. Such models enjoy the merit of depending on very few parameters while still explaining gauge coupling unification, dark matter, and most of the hierarchy between the Planck and electroweak scales, and they remain undetected by past experiments. We analyze split higgsinos in view of current and next generation experiments. We discuss the direct and indirect detection prospects and further demonstrate promising discovery potentials in the upcoming electron electric dipole moment experiments. The parameter space of this model is analyzed in terms of experiments expected to run in the coming years and where we should be looking for the next potential discoveries.
Astronomyarxiv.org

From Cosmic Matter to the Laboratory

The recent discovery of binary neutron star mergers has opened a new and exciting venue of research into hot and dense strongly interacting matter. For the first time this elusive state of matter, described by the theory of quantum chromo dynamics, can be studied in two very different environments. On the macroscopic scale in the collisions of neutron stars and on the microscopic scale in collisions of heavy ions at particle collider facilities. We will discuss the conditions that are created in these mergers and the corresponding high energy nuclear collisions. This includes the properties of QCD matter, i.e. the expected equation of state as well as expected chemical and thermodynamic properties of this exotic matter. To explore this matter in the laboratory - a new research prospect is available at the Facility for Antiproton and Ion Research, FAIR. The new facility is being constructed adjacent to the existing accelerator complex of the GSI Helmholtz Centre for Heavy Ion Research at Darmstadt/Germany, expanding the research goals and technical possibilities substantially. The worldwide unique accelerator and experimental facilities of FAIR will open the way for a broad spectrum of unprecedented research supplying a variety of experiments in hadron, nuclear, atomic and plasma physics as well as biomedical and material science which will be briefly described.
Astronomyhome.cern

RADES joins the hunt for dark matter

Long-hypothesised particles called axions could solve two problems in one strike: they could explain the puzzling symmetry properties of the strong force and they could make up the mysterious dark matter that permeates the cosmos. One of the newest detectors of the CAST experiment at CERN, RADES, has now joined the worldwide hunt for axions, searching for axions from the Milky Way’s “halo” of dark matter and setting a limit on the strength of their interaction with photons. The results are described in a paper submitted for publication in the Journal of High Energy Physics.
Astronomyarxiv.org

Dark Matter Fraction in z~1 Star-Forming Galaxies

We present a observational study of the dark matter fraction in 225 rotation supported star-forming galaxies at $z\approx 0.9$ having stellar mass range: $ 9.0 \leq log(M_* \ \mathrm{M_\odot}) \leq 11.0$ and star formation rate: $0.49 \leq log \left(SFR \ \mathrm{[M_{\odot}\ yr^{-1}]} \right) \leq 1.77$. This is a sub sample of KMOS redshift one spectroscopic survey (KROSS) previously studied by \citet{GS20}. The stellar masses ($M_*$) of these objects were previously estimated using mass-to-light ratios derived from fitting the spectral energy distribution of the galaxies. Star formation rates were derived from the H$_\alpha$ luminosities. The total gas masses ($M_{gas}$) are determined by scaling relations of molecular and atomic gas \citep[][respectively] {Tacconi2018, Lagos2011}. The dynamical masses ($M_{dyn}$) are directly derived from the rotation curves (RCs) at different scale lengths (effective radius: $R_e$, $\sim 2 \ R_e$ and $\sim 3 \ R_e$) and then the dark matter fractions ($f_{ DM }=1-M_{bar}/M_{dyn}$) at these radii are calculated. We report that at $z\sim 1$ only a small fraction ($\sim 5\%$) of our sample has a low ($< 20\%$) DM fraction within $\sim$ 2-3 $R_e$. The majority ($> 72\%$) of SFGs in our sample have dark matter dominated outer disks ($\sim 5-10$ kpc) in agreement with local SFGs. Moreover, we find a large scatter in the fraction of dark matter at a given stellar mass (or circular velocity) with respect to local SFGs, suggesting that galaxies at $z \sim 1$, a) span a wide range of stages in the formation of stellar disks, b) have diverse DM halo properties coupled with baryons.
Astronomyarxiv.org

Simulating Globular Clusters in Dark Matter Sub-Halos

A cosmological zoom-in simulation which leads to a Milky Way like halo is started at redshift 7. The initial dark matter distribution is augmented with globular star clusters, composed of 4 M_sun star particles, placed in the sub-halos on three different sets of orbits: in the range of 10\% and 1\% of the sub-halo virial radii, and, at the exact center of the sub-halos. The three sets of star clusters end with median orbital radii of 30, 5 and 16 kpc, losing about 2, 50 and 15\% of their mass, respectively and have very substantially different stellar kinematics beyond about 3 half mass radii. The clusters started at larger sub-halo radii have a velocity dispersion that declines to 15-25\% of the central value in the outer 5-20 half mass radius region. The clusters started at sub-halo centers have a rise in velocity dispersion beyond 3-5 half mass radii, some reaching values of twice the central velocity dispersion at 10 half mass radii. The sub-halo centered clusters tend to have isotropic velocity distributions at large radii, whereas the isolated ones have a region of radial oriented velocity ellipsoid.
AstronomyFuturity

Dark matter map shows hidden ‘bridges’ connect galaxies

A new map of dark matter in the local universe reveals several previously undiscovered filamentary structures connecting galaxies. The map, developed using machine learning, could enable studies about the nature of dark matter as well as about the history and future of our local universe. “Having a local map of...
Astronomyutah.edu

New effort to map the universe, unravel mysteries of ‘dark energy’

Adapted from a release by Bill Schulz, Lawrence Berkeley National Laboratory. A five-year quest to map the universe and unravel the mysteries of dark energy began officially on May 17, 2021, at Kitt Peak National Observatory near Tucson, Arizona. The Dark Energy Spectroscopic Instrument (DESI) will capture and study the light from more than 30 million galaxies and other distant objects, allowing scientists to construct a 3-D map of the universe with unprecedented detail.
Businessarxiv.org

Quantum Computing for Inflationary, Dark Energy and Dark Matter Cosmology

Cosmology is in an era of rapid discovery especially in areas related to dark energy, dark matter and inflation. Quantum cosmology treats the cosmology quantum mechanically and is important when quantum effects need to be accounted for, especially in the very early Universe. Quantum computing is an emerging new method of computing which excels in simulating quantum systems. Quantum computing may have some advantages when simulating quantum cosmology, especially because the Euclidean action of gravity is unbounded from below, making the implementation of Monte Carlo simulation problematic. In this paper we present several examples of the application of quantum computing to cosmology. These include a dark energy model that is related to Kaluza-Klein theory, dark matter models where the dark sector is described by a self interacting gauge field or a conformal scalar field and an inflationary model with a slow roll potential. We implement quantum computations in the IBM QISKit software framework and show how to apply the Variational Quantum Eigensolver (VQE) and Evolution of Hamiltonian (EOH) algorithms to solve the Wheeler-DeWitt equation that can be used to describe the cosmology in the mini-superspace approximation. We find excellent agreement with classical computing results and describe the accuracy of the different quantum algorithms. Finally we discuss how these methods can be scaled to larger problems going beyond the mini-superspace approximation where the quantum computer may exceed the performance of classical computation.
Astronomynewsnetnebraska.org

Intergalactic bridges made of dark matter

A new map of dark matter in the local universe reveals several previously unknown filament structures that connect galaxies together. The map was developed by an international team from Pennsylvania State University, and the map could enable studies of the nature of dark matter as well as the history and future of our local universe.
Astronomyarxiv.org

Hidden Photon and Axion Dark Matter from Symmetry Breaking

A light hidden photon or axion-like particle is a good dark matter candidate and they are often associated with the spontaneous breaking of dark global or gauged U(1) symmetry. We consider the dark Higgs dynamics around the phase transition in detail taking account of the portal coupling between the dark Higgs and the Standard Model Higgs as well as various thermal effects. We show that the (would-be) Nambu-Goldstone bosons are efficiently produced via a parametric resonance with the resonance parameter $q\sim 1$ at the hidden symmetry breaking. In the simplest setup, which predicts a second order phase transition, this can explain the dark matter abundance for the axion or hidden photon as light as sub eV. Even lighter mass, as predicted by the QCD axion model, can be consistent with dark matter abundance in the case of first order phase transition, in which case the gravitational wave signals may be detectable by future experiments such as LISA and DECIGO.
Astronomyfarmweek.com

Dark matter mapped using light from 100 million galaxies

Researchers have created the largest ever map of dark matter, invisible material thought to account for 80% of the total matter of the universe. As matter curves space-time, astronomers are able to map its existence by looking at light travelling to Earth from distant galaxies. If the light has been...
Physicsarxiv.org

Two-photon exchange in leptophilic dark matter scenarios

Raghuveer Garani (INFN Florence), Federico Gasparotto, Pierpaolo Mastrolia, Henrik J. Munch (Padua U. and INFN, Padua), Sergio Palomares-Ruiz (IFIC, CSIC-Valencia U.), Amedeo Primo (Zurich U.) In leptophilic scenarios, dark matter interactions with nuclei, relevant for direct detection experiments and for the capture by celestial objects, could only occur via loop-induced...
Astronomyarxiv.org

Bulk viscous matter and the cosmic acceleration of the universe in $f(Q,T)$ gravity

We studied bulk viscosity in the modified $f(Q,T)$ gravity theory formalism, where $Q$ represents the non-metricity and $T$ denotes the trace of energy-momentum tensor within a flat Friedmann-Lemaître-Robertson-Walker metric (FLRW). We consider the effective equation of state, which includes a bulk viscosity term explicitly. We find the exact solutions relating to bulk viscosity by assuming a specific form of $f(Q,T)=\alpha Q+\beta T$, where $\alpha$ and $\beta$ are constants. Furthermore, we constrained our model with revised Hubble datasets consisting of 57 data points and newly published Pantheon samples with 1048 points to obtain the best fitting values of the model parameters. Our model is found to be in good agreement with observations. Furthermore, we analysed the cosmological behavior of the density parameter, the equation of state (EoS) parameter ($\omega$), and the deceleration parameter ($q$). The universe appears to be evolving from a decelerated to an accelerated phase. The EoS parameter is further found to be in the quintessence phase, indicating that the universe is accelerating. We can deduce that the accumulation of bulk viscosity as effective dark energy is responsible for the current accelerated expansion of the universe.
Sciencearxiv.org

Updated cosmological constraints on Macroscopic Dark Matter

We revise the cosmological phenomenology of Macroscopic Dark Matter (MDM) candidates, also commonly dubbed as Macros. A possible signature of MDM is the capture of baryons from the cosmological plasma in the pre-recombination epoch, with the consequent injection of high-energy photons in the baryon-photon plasma. By keeping a phenomenological approach, we consider two broad classes of MDM in which Macros are composed either of ordinary matter or antimatter. In both scenarios, we also analyze the impact of a non-vanishing electric charge carried by Macros. We derive constraints on the Macro parameter space from three cosmological processes: the change in the baryon density between the end of the Big Bang Nucleosynthesis (BBN) and the Cosmic Microwave Background (CMB) decoupling, the production of spectral distortions in the CMB and the kinetic coupling between charged MDM and baryons at the time of recombination. In the case of neutral Macros we find that the tightest constraints are set by the baryon density condition in most of the parameter space. For Macros composed of ordinary matter and with binding energy $I$, this leads to the following bound on the reduced cross-section: $\sigma_X/M_X \lesssim 6.8 \cdot 10^{-7} \left(I/\mathrm{MeV}\right)^{-1.56} \, \text{cm}^2 \, \text{g}^{-1}$. Charged Macros with surface potential $V_X$, instead, are mainly constrained by the tight coupling with baryons, resulting in $\sigma_X/M_X \lesssim 2 \cdot 10^{-11} \left(|V_X|/\mathrm{MeV}\right)^{-2} \text{cm}^2 \, \text{g}^{-1}$. Finally, we show that future CMB spectral distortions experiments, like PIXIE and SuperPIXIE, would have the sensitivity to probe larger regions of the parameter space: this would allow either for a possible evidence or for an improvement of the current bounds on Macros as dark matter candidates.