A novel of the interior, when the exterior is cushy

- - - There are many, many biographies of Edgar Allan Poe, the most exhaustive being Arthur Hobson Quinn's, first published in 1941, the most concise Peter Ackroyd's 2009 "Poe: A Life Cut Short." Nearly all of them, however, are written by literary scholars, poets or novelists. By contrast, John Tresch's "The Reason for the Darkness of the Night" situates our nation's most influential writer, as I would claim Poe to be, against the backdrop of what its subtitle calls "the forging of American science." Tresch himself is a distinguished historian of science, now at London's Warburg Institute, and author of the prizewinning study, "The Romantic Machine: Utopian Science and Technology After Napoleon."