A novel of the interior, when the exterior is cushy

By Bethanne Patrick Globe Correspondent,
Boston Globe
 7 days ago

Cover picture for the articleThe first time I read Edward St. Aubyn’s “Double Blind,” I thought it clunky, and strongly disliked a couple of the characters. If I’d reviewed it then, I’d have used words like “uneven” and “odd.” Paging through “Double Blind” a second time, a few months had passed, so I wasn’t able to skim. I had to reacquaint myself with the major characters and plot points — and, I’ll warn you, there are quite of few of each. I still wound up thinking “clunky” and “odd,” but also “fascinating” and “poignant.”

www.bostonglobe.com
