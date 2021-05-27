A novel of the interior, when the exterior is cushy
The first time I read Edward St. Aubyn's "Double Blind," I thought it clunky, and strongly disliked a couple of the characters. If I'd reviewed it then, I'd have used words like "uneven" and "odd." Paging through "Double Blind" a second time, a few months had passed, so I wasn't able to skim. I had to reacquaint myself with the major characters and plot points — and, I'll warn you, there are quite of few of each. I still wound up thinking "clunky" and "odd," but also "fascinating" and "poignant."