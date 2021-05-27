Free Press Action Supports New Legislation Preventing Algorithmic Discrimination by Big Tech

May 25, 2021 marked one year since George Floyd was murdered by Derek Chauvin. Police officer Chauvin placed his knee on George Floyd’s neck for nine minutes and 29 seconds, while being filmed by 17-year-old Darnella Frazier. Since then, there has been a large and appropriate response to the murder of Black, Indigenous and People of Color (BIPOC) by police officers. It is important to note that our society is continually being traumatized by systemic and institutional racism that pervades the structures that govern and rule us. Our BIPCO neighbors live in fear every second of every day that their name will be remembered next. The fear that their son or daughter may be the next victim, murdered in the streets, by the same people who swore to protect them. Ms. Frazier testified at the Chauvin trial, “When I look at George Floyd, I look at my dad, I look at my brothers, I look at my cousins, my uncles, because they’re all Black … It could have been any one of them.”