Sartell, MN

Man shot in neck in LeSauk Township Tuesday in stable condition

St. Cloud Times
 8 days ago

Cover picture for the articleLESAUK TOWNSHIP — A Sartell man is in stable condition after he was found shot in the neck early Tuesday morning, according to a release from the Stearns County Sheriff's Office. The shooting took place outside a residence on the 32000 block of River Oaks Lane, according to the release,...

www.sctimes.com
