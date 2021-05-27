Howard University Names It College of Fine Arts After Chadwick Boseman

newsbreak-logo
"The best advice about getting older? Just be thankful you're not dead!"– Chadwick Boseman. The Chadwick A. Boseman College of Fine Arts at Howard University praises the alumni, who graduated in 2000 with a degree Bachelor of Fine Arts in directing. Howard College declared it will name its College of Fine Arts after its recognized former student Chadwick Boseman, who went on to an acclaimed profession in film before he passed away a year ago at 43. Howard named Tony winner and Emmy candidate Phylicia Rashad as the Chadwick A. Boseman College of Fine Arts dean a week ago.

