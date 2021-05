Self-report. Capphelioma malignant melanoma of the eye – uvea – is the most common type of primary intraocular malignancy. Over time, nearly half of patients diagnosed with the disease will develop metastases, even if the eye is removed. This is thought to be due to so-called micrometastases that leave the primary tumor too early. These micro-tumors can remain dormant for several years, for example, bone marrow and liver. Once they begin to grow, the prognosis is bleak with an average survival of only 4 to 15 months. Unlike most other types of cancer, survival in uveal melanoma has not improved in decades.