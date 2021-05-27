Cancel
Analysts Anticipate FireEye, Inc. (NASDAQ:FEYE) Will Announce Quarterly Sales of $248.86 Million

By Lorenzo Tanos
 7 days ago

Cover picture for the articleWall Street analysts expect that FireEye, Inc. (NASDAQ:FEYE) will announce sales of $248.86 million for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Four analysts have issued estimates for FireEye’s earnings. The lowest sales estimate is $247.67 million and the highest is $250.00 million. FireEye posted sales of $229.90 million in the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year-over-year growth rate of 8.2%. The business is scheduled to issue its next earnings report on Tuesday, July 27th.

