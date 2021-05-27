DC Just Turned Batman Into Its Newest Supervillain Proving The Joker Was Right All Along

It is true what they say. It is not who you are underneath. It is what you do that defines you. Batman has remained at the wrong side of the law ever since he put on that cowl. The authorities knew he was trouble. The entire city of Gotham along with the DC Universe remained wary of his presence. Batman just kept going. He soldiered on even if the entire world was against him. Pushing his human mind and body to their absolute limits, he stood amongst Gods and Monsters as one of the greatest heroes the DC universe has ever seen. But he is still a human. And humans fail. They falter. They are flawed. After persevering for so long, Bruce Wayne has finally fallen. Batman is now DC’s latest supervillain.