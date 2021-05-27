Cancel
China

The End of My World

By Beri Balistreri
 11 days ago

Cover picture for the articleBefore my eyes open, I give thanks for another day. Pulling off the mask of my continuous positive air pressure machine, I listen for its whirring to stop after ten seconds. It makes my nose hurt, and it’s digging valleys into my formerly apple cheeks. I strongly dislike it, but I stand it because it gives me something I need: air. I’m in a dormitory on a silent meditation retreat. My bed is under a loft ladder. Thankfully, I’m not superstitious, just a little stitious — a thing I’ve said since I was little — and grateful that someone has heeded the sign: If you are non-disabled enough to ascend the ladder, please leave the lower beds for, well, people like me. I don’t look sick, but I have a disease that affects my cardiopulmonary function.

