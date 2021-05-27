Primavera Sound Unleashes Massive Lineup for 2022 Edition

We’ve had to give up lot of our hobbies over the last year or so, especially one of our favorite time-honored, time-killing practices: Hopping on Kayak and checking the price of flights to random, far off places that we’ll probably never actually visit. The pandemic really didn’t take away our ability to travel, it took away the daydream fantasy of traveling that so many of us used to help get through the day. But hey, those skills in late-night Kayak searches might come in handy soon, as Primavera Sound unveiled its 2022 festival lineup, and we’re suddenly in the market to a cheap ass flight to Barcelona.