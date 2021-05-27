Cancel
Revain Price Down 21.4% This Week (REV)

By Anthony Bellafiore
 7 days ago

Revain (CURRENCY:REV) traded down 9.5% against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 17:00 PM Eastern on May 27th. Over the last seven days, Revain has traded down 21.4% against the US dollar. One Revain coin can currently be purchased for $0.0142 or 0.00000037 BTC on major exchanges. Revain has a total market capitalization of $1.21 billion and approximately $4.38 million worth of Revain was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

