Cosmic God With The Power Of The Universe Believes Doctor Doom Is A Bigger Threat Than Thanos

Doctor Doom is a villain nobody would dare disrespect. Sure there are villains like Apocalypse, Galactus, Ultron, and the Red Skull. But when you hear Doom, you bow your head down and kneel in awe and fear. A cult classic villain like that never goes out of style. Casual movie goers believe Thanos is the greatest Marvel villain of all time. That no other villain could dwarf his sinister stature and challenge the Avengers like the Mad Titan did. We are dead sure you have not see the force of nature that is Doctor Victor Von Doom, Ruler of Latveria. His power and brilliance is so mighty even a Cosmic God with the power of the Heart of the Universe in his grasp considered Doctor Doom a bigger threat than Thanos could ever be.