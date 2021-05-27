Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Movies

Zack Snyder Reveals the Secrets of Cinematography on New ‘Snyder School’ Episode

By ScreenCrush Staff
Posted by 
94.1 KRNA
94.1 KRNA
 8 days ago
Cover picture for the article

Army of the Dead marks two very important firsts in director Zack Snyder’s career. It’s the first movie he‘s shot with a digital camera and it’s also the first movie where he‘s served as his own cinematographer. On the latest episode of Snyder School — a four-part series on the making of Army of the Dead for Netflix’s YouTube channel — he talks about his decision to serve as his own director of photography and why he decided to use the RED camera, and how both decisions were completely intertwined.

krna.com
94.1 KRNA

94.1 KRNA

Cedar Rapids, IA
2K+
Followers
3K+
Post
1M+
Views
ABOUT

94.1 KRNA plays the best classic rock music and delivers the latest local news, information and features for Cedar Rapids, Iowa. Live and local on-air, online and through our free mobile app.

RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Zack Snyder
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Cinematography#Photography#Comic Book Films#Movie Titles#Episodes#Snyder School#Director Zack Snyder#Universe#Secrets#Superheroes#Zombies#Art#Stunt Pre Visualization#Youtube Channel#Camera#Sound Design#Color
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Entertainment
News Break
Arts
News Break
Youtube
News Break
Movies
News Break
Netflix
News Break
Army
Related
Movieswegotthiscovered.com

Zack Snyder Reportedly Still Hoping To Direct Man Of Steel 2

A recent poll named Superman as the worst multi-film superhero franchise ever based on the law of averages derived from Rotten Tomatoes scores, which can be almost entirety attributed to how much 1987’s disastrous The Quest for Peace sucks, so it’s hardly reflective of the Big Blue Boy Scout’s feature length adventures as a whole.
TV & Videoswegotthiscovered.com

Zack Snyder Says WB Tortured Him When He Was Finishing HBO Max’s Justice League

The breakup between Zack Snyder and Warner Bros., a relationship which spanned fifteen years, seven feature films and an entire shared universe, hasn’t been a particularly clean one. After it was finally confirmed that his version of Justice League was in the works and on its way to HBO Max, most people assumed that the filmmaker was simply working away feverishly behind the scenes with complete creative control and the autonomy to finally bring the project over the finish line in any way he saw fit.
MoviesRochester Sentinel

Zack Snyder hopes Warner Bros bend to fan pressure

Zack Snyder hopes Warner Bros listens to the "massive fandom" calling for him to make more DC movies. The 55-year-old director thinks it's unlikely he'll make another DC film, having previously helmed 'Justice League' and 'Man of Steel', but Zack suggested that the studio could ultimately bend to fan pressure.
Movieswegotthiscovered.com

Zack Snyder Explains How Green Lantern Fit Into His Justice League Sequels

Fans finally got what they wanted after three and a half years when Zack Snyder’s Justice League premiered on HBO Max in March, but they still demanded more after discovering that not only was the filmmaker forced to drop John Stewart’s Green Lantern from the movie at the request of Warner Bros., but actor Wayne T. Carr had even shot scenes in Snyder’s driveway in a motion capture suit.
MoviesPosted by
CinemaBlend

Justice League: Zack Snyder Reveals How Green Lantern Would’ve Factored Into The Knightmare Reality

CinemaBlend participates in affiliate programs with various companies. We may earn a commission when you click on or make purchases via links. Zack Snyder’s Justice League (a.k.a. the Snyder Cut) provided fans with the definitive version of the filmmaker’s DC Comics team-up movie. The four-hour flick was filled to the brim with footage that was omitted from the 2017 theatrical cut and, as a result, it restored key storylines. With so much packed into the cut, you would think Snyder was able to include every plot point but, as he previously revealed, he had plans to utilize Green Lantern. Now, the director has shed some light on how the Lantern would have factored into his story, specifically in regards to the Knightmare reality.
MoviesPosted by
IndieWire

Zack Snyder Says Warner Bros. Passed on His Third ‘300’ Movie, an Alexander the Great Romance

“300” was the first movie Zack Snyder made at Warner Bros., and it marked the start of a partnership that lasted 15 years between the filmmaker and the studio. Adapted from Frank Miller and Lynn Varley’s comic book, “300” grossed $456 million worldwide and started a franchise that continued in 2014 with the Snyder co-penned “300: Rise of an Empire.” The sequel underperformed with $337 million worldwide. However, Snyder revealed to The Playlist that Warner Bros. was interested in continuing the “300” franchise to the point that he wrote a script for the third entry during the pandemic.
New York City, NYComicBook

Army of the Dead: Zack Snyder To Surprise Fans At First Screenings

With a few days left before Army of the Dead premieres globally on Netflix, the new film from Zack Snyder is currently playing in US theaters in a bigger run than any other original from the streamer. The filmmaker took to Twitter earlier today to confirm that anyone watching the film later today at the Paris Theater in New York City will get the chance to see the film with him as he and his wife/producing partner Deborah Snyder will be in attendance to intro the film. "Tonight’s 7:00pm show of #ArmyOfTheDead at the Paris Theater in NYC is sold out," Snyder tweeted. "But you can still buy tickets for the 10:05pm. Debbie and I will be there to introduce the show. See you there!"
MoviesComicBook

Army of the Dead Director Zack Snyder Gave Dave Bautista Confidence to Make His Own Movie

Wrestler-turned-actor Dave Bautista is best known for playing Drax in the Marvel Cinematic Universe, and he has a lot of exciting projects to look forward to. Not only is Army of the Dead hitting Netflix this month, but Dune is finally being released in October. It was recently revealed that Bautista gave up a role in James Gunn's The Suicide Squad in order to work with Snyder on Army of the Dead, which was an experience that clearly had a huge impact on him. During a recent interview with Screen Rant, he talked about learning from Snyder and feeling confident that he could now direct his own film.
MoviesComicBook

Army of the Dead: Zack Snyder Shares Behind-the-Scenes Photo with Dave Bautista in Honor of Theatrical Release

Army of the Dead is officially playing in select theatres and will be hitting Netflix next week. The movie was helmed by Zack Snyder, who is having a huge year after the release of the Snyder Cut. Snyder, who not only directed and co-wrote Army of the Dead but served as the DP as well, has been sharing a lot of fun content about the zombie flick in honor of its release. In his latest tweet, Snyder shared a behind-the-scenes photo featuring him with the movie's star, Dave Bautista.
Moviespunchdrunkcritics.com

Zack Snyder On His Torturous Time Working With Warner Bros. On The Snyder Cut

All you really need to know about the relationship between Zack Snyder and Warner Bros. right now is that he took Army of the Dead to Netflix. It’s been clear, ever since the release of his Justice League Snyder Cut, that things were strained between both parties, with the director talking quite a lot about it publicly. That trend continues in a recent interview with Uproxx, which makes it sound like the process of working with WB was a nightmare…
MoviesPopculture

Zack Snyder Reveals Disappointing Update on Third '300' Movie

While Zack Snyder usually bounces around between superhero epics and zombie movies, he did direct 300, a stylized adaptation of Frank Miller's graphic novel about the Spartans. The film was a box office smash and, while the sequel 300: Rise of an Empire, didn't live up to expectations, Snyder hoped Warner Bros. would still be interested in a third movie. Snyder told The Playlist that he wrote a script he called Blood and Ashes, but Warner Bros. passed on it.
Moviestheplaylist.net

Zack Snyder Wrote The “Final Chapter” Of ‘300’ During Lockdown But WB Passed On It

While Zack Snyder typically gets lumped into one of two boxes—superheroes or zombies—the truth is that maybe one of his most beloved, well-known hit films is actually the highly stylized war feature, “300.” Based on a Frank Miller comic book series, “300,” in retrospect, speaks to Snyder’s particular filmmaking style more than even “Dawn of the Dead” (which is often viewed as his “best” work). So, it would make sense that Warner Bros. would be interested in bringing the filmmaker back for another “300” tale. And that’s, apparently, what the studio was hoping to do, though it didn’t necessarily work out.
Movieswetaskiwintimes.com

Zack Snyder's latest is Ocean's Undead

A group of well-armed mercenaries must pull off a $200-million heist in a Vegas casino that’s been overrun by zombies, before a nuclear weapon takes out the entire city. It’s an elevator pitch you could make in the time it takes to travel to the basement vault of the Bellagio. It’s two genres for the price or one. It’s Ocean’s Undeaden.
Moviesflickeringmyth.com

Zack Snyder teases a glimpse of Justice League’s deleted Green Lantern cameo

During a screening for Zack Snyder’s new zombie heist movie Army of the Dead (read our review here), the filmmaker has teased fans of the SnyderVerse with a glimpse of actor Wayne T. Carr as the John Stewart incarnation of Green Lantern, who would have cameoed in Zack Snyder’s Justice League had Warner Bros. not put the block on the appearance. Hopefully we’ll get a hi-res version of the image soon, but in the meantime check out the peek below via Twitter…
MoviesPosted by
CinemaBlend

Could Zack Snyder's Justice League 2 Actually Happen After Latest Warner Bros. Deal?

The journey for Zack Snyder’s Justice League from an unfinished final cut to its current location (streaming on HBO Max in all of its four-hour glory) was a long, strange trip filled with numerous twists and turns. No sooner had the Snyder Cut been released when fans of Snyder’s DC adaptations began clamoring for more. The hashtag #RestoreTheSnyderVerse caught fire on social media as fans tried to convince WarnerMedia to continue the story that Snyder had started in Justice League and teased in its final scenes. Personally, I viewed that battle as extremely difficult, and felt that Snyder’s chances were slim, at best. I went so far as to say such things on social media.
Moviesgamesradar.com

Zack Snyder reveals the changes he would make to his Watchmen movie

A lot has changed since Zack Snyder committed the 'unfilmable' Watchmen onto celluloid back in 2009. For one thing, the director has pushed his movie's runtimes even further, with Zack Snyder’s Justice League running for four hours – and it’s something that has made him reconsider how he would adapt Watchmen if he made it in 2021.
New York City, NYNew York Post

‘Army of the Dead’ review: Another long, self-serious Zack Snyder film

Running time: 148 minutes. Rated R (strong bloody violence, gore and language throughout, some sexual content and brief nudity/graphic nudity). On Netflix. A moment near the end of Zack Snyder’s serviceable “Army of the Dead” perfectly encapsulates the director’s oeuvre. Imperiled, Dave Bautista’s character Scott informs us that Las Vegas will be nuked in 9 minutes.